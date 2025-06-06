How to make a grown-up Jell-O shot like a NYT best American restaurant does

Remember Jell-O shots? Well, like cargo pants, middle parts, and Cosmopolitan cocktail recipes, they’re back. But this time, they’re going next level.

Pascual is a modern Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. The spot has received extensive press, including being named on the NYT’s esteemed best American restaurants list. But don’t worry—the eatery is not above a good old-fashioned Jell-O shot.

As the restaurant says, this ain’t your college weekend party drink. This is an elegant take, one that actually borrows from some tradition. With mezcal service, it’s common to enjoy fruit alongside the beverage. That fruit is usually citrus, hit with some chili salt.

Pascual recently served these Jell-O shots as part of its first course. The idea is a lower-ABV shot, so you don’t have to feel guilty about having a few. And, being Jello-O shots, they’re just plain fun.

The restaurant opened early last year in the nation’s capital. The name refers to the saint of cooks and the cuisine is centered around a wood-fired hearth. In the kitchen, you’ll find James Beard semifinalists for the Mid-Atlantic region in chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss.

Like most people, we’re suckers for nostalgia and this drink has that theme covered. Best, it won’t leave you with a headache. And it comes at an ideal time, as we look for refreshing beverages for dinner parties and outdoor gatherings.

When we heard they were concocting such a thing at the restaurant, we had to get our hands on a recipe. Fortunately, the restaurant obliged.

Mandarin and Mezcal Jell-O Shots

What’s not to like? From the bright color to the playful presentation, this is a grown-up version of the party-started we know so well. As always, seek out fresh citrus and play around with the mezcals you choose to zero in on your favorite. We like how it all comes together here, a mix of savory, sweet, spicy, and tart. If you’re more of a tequila person, or even dabble in Sotol, feel free to go those routes and see what sticks. Perhaps it will inspire a new recipe that further reimagines the Jell-O shot. This recipe comes via Suzy Critchlow, the beverage director with The Popal Group.

Ingredients:

250 grams mandarin juice

50 grams mezcal

10 grams wildflower honey vinegar

50 grams lime

100 grams 1:1 simple syrup (white sugar)

8 sheets of gelatin

Method:

Combine liquid ingredients. Bloom gelatin in ice water for 5-10 minutes (until floppy). Gently heat a half portion of the combined liquid ingredients in sauce pan. Wring excess water from gelatin sheet and stir to dissolve in sauce pan. Remove from heat and combine with other portion of juice. Pour into desired vessels and leave to firm in fridge overnight. (At Pascual, we save the husks of the citrus as the vessel.) Sprinkle with chili salt to serve.

If you need some inspiration for your bottle choice, check out our guide to mezcal as well as our feature on the most exciting mezcals on the market. Agave spirits continue to be all the rage, so read up so you know what’s in your cup. Here’s to elevated sipping.