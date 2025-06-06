 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make a grown-up Jell-O shot like a NYT best American restaurant does

An elevated twist on the gelatinous drink

By
Pascual Jell-O shots.
Pascual

Remember Jell-O shots? Well, like cargo pants, middle parts, and Cosmopolitan cocktail recipes, they’re back. But this time, they’re going next level.

Pascual is a modern Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. The spot has received extensive press, including being named on the NYT’s esteemed best American restaurants list. But don’t worry—the eatery is not above a good old-fashioned Jell-O shot.

Pascual Jell-O shots.
Pascual

As the restaurant says, this ain’t your college weekend party drink. This is an elegant take, one that actually borrows from some tradition. With mezcal service, it’s common to enjoy fruit alongside the beverage. That fruit is usually citrus, hit with some chili salt.

Recommended Videos

Pascual recently served these Jell-O shots as part of its first course. The idea is a lower-ABV shot, so you don’t have to feel guilty about having a few. And, being Jello-O shots, they’re just plain fun.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The restaurant opened early last year in the nation’s capital. The name refers to the saint of cooks and the cuisine is centered around a wood-fired hearth. In the kitchen, you’ll find James Beard semifinalists for the Mid-Atlantic region in chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss.

Like most people, we’re suckers for nostalgia and this drink has that theme covered. Best, it won’t leave you with a headache. And it comes at an ideal time, as we look for refreshing beverages for dinner parties and outdoor gatherings.

When we heard they were concocting such a thing at the restaurant, we had to get our hands on a recipe. Fortunately, the restaurant obliged.

Mandarin and Mezcal Jell-O Shots

Pascual Jell-O shots.
Pascual

What’s not to like? From the bright color to the playful presentation, this is a grown-up version of the party-started we know so well. As always, seek out fresh citrus and play around with the mezcals you choose to zero in on your favorite. We like how it all comes together here, a mix of savory, sweet, spicy, and tart. If you’re more of a tequila person, or even dabble in Sotol, feel free to go those routes and see what sticks. Perhaps it will inspire a new recipe that further reimagines the Jell-O shot. This recipe comes via Suzy Critchlow, the beverage director with The Popal Group.

Ingredients:

  • 250 grams mandarin juice
  • 50 grams mezcal
  • 10 grams wildflower honey vinegar
  • 50 grams lime
  • 100 grams 1:1 simple syrup (white sugar)
  • 8 sheets of gelatin

Method:

  1. Combine liquid ingredients.
  2. Bloom gelatin in ice water for 5-10 minutes (until floppy).
  3. Gently heat a half portion of the combined liquid ingredients in sauce pan. Wring excess water from gelatin sheet and stir to dissolve in sauce pan. Remove from heat and combine with other portion of juice. Pour into desired vessels and leave to firm in fridge overnight. (At Pascual, we save the husks of the citrus as the vessel.) Sprinkle with chili salt to serve.

If you need some inspiration for your bottle choice, check out our guide to mezcal as well as our feature on the most exciting mezcals on the market. Agave spirits continue to be all the rage, so read up so you know what’s in your cup. Here’s to elevated sipping.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Former Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Make your Fourth of July drinks a snap by batching up cocktails
Get ready for the party by preparing your cocktails ahead of time
Hands toasting with cocktails

If you're planning to celebrate Fourth of July this week and you haven't stocked up yet, you still have one more day to lay in some essentials. And whether you're hosting friends and family at your place and want to put on a spread for them, or you're heading out to someone else's party and you want to bring along a contribution, there are plenty of drinks options which are unfussy to make but delicious to drink.

If you're hosting more than a small handful of people and your guests like to drink, then you'll want to look into batch cocktails. The idea is that, rather than mixing each drink individually to order, you make up a large quantity of a single cocktail beforehand then have it ready for whenever your guests want it.

Read more
Which state makes the best bourbon – Kentucky or Tennessee?
heavens door bourbon hd tn ky back to

The great American tradition of bourbon is often regarded as originating from Kentucky, though it is made in other states across the country as well. Tennessee in particular has a reputation as a bourbon power house, with its grain production and limestone water. Now, the Heaven's Door spirit brand is stirring up a fun debate over which state produces the best bourbon, by creating a pair of bourbons -- one from each state.

"We wanted to fan the flames of this old debate between Kentucky and Tennessee bourbon and showcase our outstanding expressions of both styles," said Alex Moore, Master Blender and COO of Heaven's Door Spirits. "We're excited to hear what consumers think and how they experience these two classic bourbons."

Read more
How to make the best gumbo, according to Chef Isaac Toups
Chef Isaac Toups shares his gumbo recipe
Isaac Toups Chasing the Gator Book Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Running out of recipes to cook? Tired of macaroni and cheese (even if you're giving it a glow-up)? Does pork and beans turn your stomach? Well, it's time to bust out those cooking skills of yours and try a new recipe. What are we suggesting this time around? Cajun cooking and, more specifically, gumbo.

As the official state cuisine of Louisiana, it is as much the epitome of everything that Cajun cuisine encompasses. You’ve got strong flavors, protein, and the Holy Trinity of onions, peppers, and celery. In other words, it’s the perfect Cajun dish.

Read more