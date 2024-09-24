 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Cosmopolitan is a great cocktail, actually

In defense of this unloved artefact of the 90s

By
in defense of the cosmopolitan cocktail mgg vitchakorn frjqgiok61g unsplash
Photo by Mgg Vitchakorn on Unsplash

Is there any cocktail more reviled, more looked down on by serious drinkers than the Cosmopolitan? This bright pink delight is served in a martini glass and seen most often in the hands of middle aged women, and it is reminiscent of nothing so much as a girl’s night out in the 1990s, with plenty of references to Sex and the City thrown in for good measure. It’s the kind of drink that most cocktail enthusiasts wouldn’t be caught dead drinking.

But I’m here to say that, in fact, everyone is wrong about this 90s icon. Drinks don’t have a gender, the Cosmopolitan is for everyone, and in fact it’s a delicious, well-balanced and unique cocktail. Let’s stop worrying about what we’re supposed to think of as being cool and embrace the face that this drink is great, actually.

Recommended Videos

How to make a Cosmopolitan

  • 2 parts vodka
  • 1 part Cointreau
  • 1 part cranberry juice
  • 1 part lime juice

Method:

Related

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with plenty of ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Why you should drink a Cosmopolitan

I genuinely think a lot of the derision directly toward the Cosmopolitan is because of its pink color. People assume it’s going to be sickly sweet and strawberry flavored — and to be fair, there are plenty of bars which made their Cosmopolitans with a ton of sugar syrup, especially before the craft cocktail boom of the last few decades got people more interested in bitter drinks.

But in its classic formulation, the Cosmopolitan is sharp and dry, with the gentle sweetness coming only from the Cointreau and the fruit juices. The backbone of this drink is the cranberry juice, which I think is a deeply underrated drinks ingredient. There is a dry quality to cranberry juice, an almost mouth-puckering experience to it which is unlike any other fruit juice, and it provides an interesting sensory quality to the drink as well as a rich berry taste.

The problem with making a Cosmopolitan is that the cranberry juice you buy in the stores is often excessively sweetened, which inevitably adds far too much sweetness to your cocktails when you use it. So it’s worth looking out for unsweetened versions, or at least checking that you are buying pure cranberry juice and not one mixed with other juices.

You’ll also often find this drink made with lemon vodka, which should in theory work well to add to the citrus flavors. But again, when you buy a pre-made lemon vodka, like other flavored vodkas it will often be punishingly sweet. You can get past this by infusing your own lemon vodka, which is surprisingly easy to do and lets you control the amount of sugar added (preferably none). Or you can just use plain vodka, which works perfectly well in this recipe as there is plenty of tang from the lime juice anyway.

As for serving the drink — well, even I won’t try to defend the martini glass. It’s just not a very practical shape to drink from. But try out making this cocktail using the classic recipe and serve it in a coupe glass, and I reckon there’s a chance you’ll be a convert too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Old Elk’s new wheat whiskey is finished in cognac casks
Cognac casks add a new dimension to this whiskey
Old Elk

If you’ve never tried any whiskeys from Old Elk, now is the time. The Colorado-based brand is well-known for its award-winning lineup of whiskeys. While you can’t go wrong with its mainstays like Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon, Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey, or even its Old Elk Straight Rye Whiskey, if you really want to experience the brand, you’ll try one of its limited releases.

Lucky for you, the brand just released an exceptional limited-edition whiskey called Old Elk Cognac Cask Finish Straight Wheat Whiskey. It begins as a six-year-old straight wheat whiskey. While that alone sounds great to us, the creative minds at Old Elk decided to finish this soft, complex, highly memorable 95-proof wheat whiskey for a full six months in hand-picked French Limousine Cognac Casks. The result is a layered, nuanced whiskey you’ll want to share with friends and family (or keep for yourself).
What does it taste like?

Read more
These are the incredible Mexican drinks you should know how to make
Some of the best cocktails were created in Mexico
best mexican drinks michelada

Tequila and mezcal are not only nuanced, complex, sipping spirits, but they are also both great choices when it comes to mixing. There are countless cocktails featuring those two Mexican spirits, and if you didn’t realize it, they go well beyond the classic Margarita.

For a little refresher, the two spirits are very intertwined when it comes to flavor and overall makeup. But they aren’t the same spirit (hence the different names). In the simplest terms, all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. What that means: you might be surprised to learn that mezcal is the umbrella term for all Mexican-made, agave-based spirits.

Read more
Explore the flavors of elderflower with these St. Germain cocktails
It's sweet, it's floral, and bartenders love it
Hugo Spritz

St. Germain is an ingredient you'll see tucked away on many bars as it is used in plenty of cocktails. While it isn't usually drunk on its own because of its sweet character, its elderflower flavors bring a delicious floral note to many drinks. Affectionately known as bartender's ketchup for its common use in cocktail making, it is most frequently used in small quantities as its elderflower flavor is potent.

If you've got a bottle of St. Germain and are wondering where to start using it, try some of these classic cocktails.
Hugo Spritz
This bubbly, refreshing drink is the St. Germain classic. Appealing to those who enjoy an Aperol Spritz but want a version which is less bitter and more floral, this drink has the great advantages of being easy to make and easy to tweak. To fancy up the simple cocktail you can add garnishes like mint and lime.

Read more