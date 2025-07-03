Flashy Independence Day cocktails from Deep Eddy Vodka

The Fourth of July is tomorrow and if you don’t have a signature cocktail in order yet, fear not. We’ve got two festive recipes from a vodka brand worth trying out at home. They’re cold, colorful, and refreshing, meaning they’re more than welcome on a long summer weekend.

Deep Eddy set us up with pair of cocktails befitting of the weekend, each with a trio of colors and flavors. In the end, you’re set up with a beverage that can handle even the hottest afternoon as you try out some easy grilling recipes. And you can dress them up any way you like, adding cool straws or garnishes.

Declaration on Ice

Here’s a chilled drink that offers a nice fade to boot.

Red Layer

3/4 ounce Deep Eddy Ruby Red

3/4 ounce PAMA

3/4 ounce Pom Wonderful

White Layer

1 1/2 ounces Deep Eddy Original

1 1/2 ounces REAL Coconut Cream

Blue Layer

2 ounces Hpnotiq

Method:

Depending on your preferred color order, blend each layer with ice separately. Pour directly on top of each other for an ombre effect.

Shots Heard Round the World

Pro tip: When chilling the Hypnotiq, use the same tin that you used to shake the white shot. It’ll add a little coconut flavor to the blue shot.

Red Shot

3/4 ounce Deep Eddy Ruby Red

1/2 ounce PAMA

1/4 ounce grenadine

White Shot

1 ounce Deep Eddy Original

1/2 ounce REAL Coconut Cream

Blue Shot

1 1/2 ounces Hypnotiq

Method:

Mix ingredients in three separate shot glasses, chilled if you like. Garnish with flag of your choice.

Be sure to stay hydrated and put on that sun block. If you need some more inspiration, check out our features on the best summer wines and top non-alcoholic beers. Enjoy.