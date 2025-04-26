 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make a s’mores martini: A nostalgic yet sophisticated cocktail

A wintertime favorite dessert cocktail

By
S'mores ingredients
Jessica Ruscello / Unsplash

When I have a sweet tooth, I love to sip on sweet or dessert martinis, such as a tiramisu martini or an espresso martini. Whenever I think I’ve decided on my favorite varieties of dessert martinis, I find myself stumbling across new options like the S’mores martini.

I first encountered the S’mores martini on a menu recently while dining on vacation in Florida. I was so eager to order this martini that I ordered it with my food. If I had waited to order it for dessert, I wouldn’t have had time to request a second one after dinner, too (this is how my foodie brain works). As I sipped on this drink,  it almost felt like a sophisticated version of a childhood favorite.

Recommended Videos

As long you like chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows, it’s nearly impossible not to fall in love with this drink. Here’s how to make a S’mores martini at home in just a few simple steps.

Related

How to make a S’mores martini

S'mores martini
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Making a S’mores martini at home requires minimal effort and can be prepared in about five minutes. However, you’ll need to have a culinary torch on hand to “roast” the marshmallow. Since most novice cooks don’t have a culinary torch on hand, planning when making this recipe is worth noting.

After all, the whole concept of S’mores as a campfire treat involves melting the marshmallow and chocolate between two graham crackers. To recreate this concept, the S’mores martini uses a culinary torch to lightly char the marshmallow on top. You could skip the torching of the marshmallow step; however, this step is vital to recreating an actual S’mores experience.

Ingredients

  • 1 or 2 graham crackers 
  • Any chocolate syrup 
  • 1.5 oz. vanilla vodka
  • 1 oz. Baileys Irish Cream
  • 1.5 oz. vanilla almond milk (sweetened if you prefer a sweeter drink, unsweetened for a lighter taste)
  • Marshmallows or mini marshmallows

Tools and equipment

  • Martini glasses (Cool ahead of time by placing glasses in the fridge)
  • Blender or food processor
  • Culinary torch
  • Ice
  • Cocktail shaker

Method

  1.  Using a blender or food processor, grind graham crackers into fine crumbs to use as a rim on your martini glass. After grinding, place the crumbs in a bowl or onto a plate.
  2. Squeeze a sizable amount of chocolate syrup onto a place and dip the rim of the martini glass into the syrup. (You can also drizzle some syrup inside the glass.)
  3. Dip the glass into the graham cracker crumbs to coat the rim.
  4. Using a cocktail shaker, vigorously shake vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, almond milk, and ice and strain into a martini glass.
  5. Use a culinary torch to toast your marshmallows or marshmallows (if using mini). Blow it out after letting it slightly char.
  6. Top the drink with torched marshmallows and enjoy.

Modifications

For a drink with less alcohol, Bailey’s Irish Cream can be swapped for heavy cream, creating a similar creamy texture. If you like a more chocolate-heavy s’more, go heavy on the chocolate syrup or swap the graham cracker rim for a chocolate graham cracker rim.

Editors’ Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to…
This season’s most unexpected cocktail ingredient is tea
Hibiscus tea in a cup.

Of all the cocktail trends for 2025 that were on my radar, here's one I didn't see coming: making tea the star ingredient.

Earl Grey tea in particular is having a moment in cocktail bars, where its floral, citrusy flavors are being incorporated into cocktails along with ingredients like lemon juice and gin. We've got some recipes below, and you can even have some fun serving these drinks in tea cups for something a bit special at your next party.

Read more
Dubai bar introduces the ‘World’s Most Expensive Cocktail’
Martini

If you thought your last trip to a cocktail bar was pricey, remember that it could have been much worse. A bar in Dubai has debuted the  "world's most expensive cocktail," coming in at a mind-blowing $40,000.

The drink, created by renowned mixologist Salvatore Calabrese, used a rare tequila and was served in a fine Baccarat glass, as part of the celebrations for Baccarat's 260th anniversary. Served at NAHATE Dubai, and reported in Maxim, the drink used rare and specially chosen ingredients in a situation where money was clearly no object.

Read more
A simple way to make your daily caffeine ritual more sustainable for Earth Day
Is matcha a more eco-friendly coffee alternative?
Matcha latte

Although we should all pay attention to sustainability year-round, Earth Day is a great time to reconsider our morning rituals and how they affect the environment. Many are unaware of the environmental harm that goes alongside our daily caffeine habits, from deforestation to soil depletion. One way to change your daily routine for a more sustainable one is to switch to matcha, a more sustainable alternative that offers the same energizing benefits as coffee -- without the environmental cost.

Unlike coffee, matcha is shade-grown, hand-harvested, and uses the entire tea leaf, minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency. But is matcha a sustainable alternative to coffee? Should you make the switch? I discussed these questions with Dr. Andrew Weil, a world-renowned leader and pioneer in integrative medicine, a healing-oriented approach encompassing body, mind, and spirit. Dr. Weil is the founder of Matcha.com and is internationally recognized for his expertise in healthy living and aging and his vision for the future of medicine and healthcare.

Read more