How to make a s’mores martini: A nostalgic yet sophisticated cocktail

When I have a sweet tooth, I love to sip on sweet or dessert martinis, such as a tiramisu martini or an espresso martini. Whenever I think I’ve decided on my favorite varieties of dessert martinis, I find myself stumbling across new options like the S’mores martini.
I first encountered the S’mores martini on a menu recently while dining on vacation in Florida. I was so eager to order this martini that I ordered it with my food. If I had waited to order it for dessert, I wouldn’t have had time to request a second one after dinner, too (this is how my foodie brain works). As I sipped on this drink, it almost felt like a sophisticated version of a childhood favorite.
As long you like chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows, it’s nearly impossible not to fall in love with this drink. Here’s how to make a S’mores martini at home in just a few simple steps.
How to make a S’mores martini
Making a S’mores martini at home requires minimal effort and can be prepared in about five minutes. However, you’ll need to have a culinary torch on hand to “roast” the marshmallow. Since most novice cooks don’t have a culinary torch on hand, planning when making this recipe is worth noting.
After all, the whole concept of S’mores as a campfire treat involves melting the marshmallow and chocolate between two graham crackers. To recreate this concept, the S’mores martini uses a culinary torch to lightly char the marshmallow on top. You could skip the torching of the marshmallow step; however, this step is vital to recreating an actual S’mores experience.
Ingredients
- 1 or 2 graham crackers
- Any chocolate syrup
- 1.5 oz. vanilla vodka
- 1 oz. Baileys Irish Cream
- 1.5 oz. vanilla almond milk (sweetened if you prefer a sweeter drink, unsweetened for a lighter taste)
- Marshmallows or mini marshmallows
Tools and equipment
- Martini glasses (Cool ahead of time by placing glasses in the fridge)
- Blender or food processor
- Culinary torch
- Ice
- Cocktail shaker
Method
- Using a blender or food processor, grind graham crackers into fine crumbs to use as a rim on your martini glass. After grinding, place the crumbs in a bowl or onto a plate.
- Squeeze a sizable amount of chocolate syrup onto a place and dip the rim of the martini glass into the syrup. (You can also drizzle some syrup inside the glass.)
- Dip the glass into the graham cracker crumbs to coat the rim.
- Using a cocktail shaker, vigorously shake vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, almond milk, and ice and strain into a martini glass.
- Use a culinary torch to toast your marshmallows or marshmallows (if using mini). Blow it out after letting it slightly char.
- Top the drink with torched marshmallows and enjoy.
Modifications
For a drink with less alcohol, Bailey’s Irish Cream can be swapped for heavy cream, creating a similar creamy texture. If you like a more chocolate-heavy s’more, go heavy on the chocolate syrup or swap the graham cracker rim for a chocolate graham cracker rim.