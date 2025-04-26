How to make a s’mores martini: A nostalgic yet sophisticated cocktail

When I have a sweet tooth, I love to sip on sweet or dessert martinis, such as a tiramisu martini or an espresso martini. Whenever I think I’ve decided on my favorite varieties of dessert martinis, I find myself stumbling across new options like the S’mores martini.

I first encountered the S’mores martini on a menu recently while dining on vacation in Florida. I was so eager to order this martini that I ordered it with my food. If I had waited to order it for dessert, I wouldn’t have had time to request a second one after dinner, too (this is how my foodie brain works). As I sipped on this drink, it almost felt like a sophisticated version of a childhood favorite.

As long you like chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows, it’s nearly impossible not to fall in love with this drink. Here’s how to make a S’mores martini at home in just a few simple steps.

How to make a S’mores martini

Making a S’mores martini at home requires minimal effort and can be prepared in about five minutes. However, you’ll need to have a culinary torch on hand to “roast” the marshmallow. Since most novice cooks don’t have a culinary torch on hand, planning when making this recipe is worth noting.

After all, the whole concept of S’mores as a campfire treat involves melting the marshmallow and chocolate between two graham crackers. To recreate this concept, the S’mores martini uses a culinary torch to lightly char the marshmallow on top. You could skip the torching of the marshmallow step; however, this step is vital to recreating an actual S’mores experience.

Ingredients

1 or 2 graham crackers

Any chocolate syrup

1.5 oz. vanilla vodka

1 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

1.5 oz. vanilla almond milk (sweetened if you prefer a sweeter drink, unsweetened for a lighter taste)

Marshmallows or mini marshmallows

Tools and equipment

Martini glasses (Cool ahead of time by placing glasses in the fridge)

Blender or food processor

Culinary torch

Ice

Cocktail shaker

Method

Using a blender or food processor, grind graham crackers into fine crumbs to use as a rim on your martini glass. After grinding, place the crumbs in a bowl or onto a plate. Squeeze a sizable amount of chocolate syrup onto a place and dip the rim of the martini glass into the syrup. (You can also drizzle some syrup inside the glass.) Dip the glass into the graham cracker crumbs to coat the rim. Using a cocktail shaker, vigorously shake vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, almond milk, and ice and strain into a martini glass. Use a culinary torch to toast your marshmallows or marshmallows (if using mini). Blow it out after letting it slightly char. Top the drink with torched marshmallows and enjoy.

Modifications

For a drink with less alcohol, Bailey’s Irish Cream can be swapped for heavy cream, creating a similar creamy texture. If you like a more chocolate-heavy s’more, go heavy on the chocolate syrup or swap the graham cracker rim for a chocolate graham cracker rim.