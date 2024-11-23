From peanut butter to whisky, there are other ways to spruce up a coffee

Everyone loves an Espresso Martini, but that’s not the only way to feature coffee in your cocktails. As today is National Espresso Day, we’re thinking about other options for getting that beloved coffee flavor in our drinks and some fun twists on the classic recipe to expand our flavors beyond the typical.

The first suggestion comes from Chica~Chida, a peanut butter agave spirit brand which recommends using peanut butter spirit in place of the vodka to create a peanut butter take on the espresso martini. It also recommends using a small amount of Bailey’s as a sweetner instead of the usual simple syrup, making for a creamy, indulgent and sweet combination that sounds irresistible.

And if you’re looking for a simple recipe, two options from whisky liqueur brand Drambuie offer easy ways to achieve the familiar flavors of an Irish Coffee, but in a chilled form that’s perfect if you’re still enjoying warmer weather.

Peanut Butter Destresso Martini

Created by Sunberry Restaurant And Bar in Hartford, CT

Ingredients:

1.5oz Chica~Chida

0.5oz Cazcabel Coffee Liqueur

1oz Espresso

0.25oz Baileys Irish Cream

Method:

In a shaker, combine Chica~Chida, Cazcabel Coffee Liqueur, espresso and Baileys Irish Cream with ice. Shake well until chilled then strain into a glass.

Drambuie Iced Espresso

Created by Drambuie Ambassador Freddy May

Ingredients:

1 part Drambuie

1 part Espresso or strong coffee

Method:

Shake over ice or stir ingredients together and pour into a rocks glass.

Drambuie Iced Coffee

Created by Drambuie Ambassador Freddy May

Ingredients:

1 part Drambuie

1 part Espresso or strong coffee

1 part milk of choice (oat milk is recommended)

Method:

Pour over ice in a tall glass and stir to mix.