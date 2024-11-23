 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Not just the espresso martini – try these other coffee cocktails too

From peanut butter to whisky, there are other ways to spruce up a coffee

By
Drambuie Original_Summer Serves 2022 Iced Espresso_Global_IMG_9763 x 7810__Landscape (1)
Drambuie

Everyone loves an Espresso Martini, but that’s not the only way to feature coffee in your cocktails. As today is National Espresso Day, we’re thinking about other options for getting that beloved coffee flavor in our drinks and some fun twists on the classic recipe to expand our flavors beyond the typical.

The first suggestion comes from Chica~Chida, a peanut butter agave spirit brand which recommends using peanut butter spirit in place of the vodka to create a peanut butter take on the espresso martini. It also recommends using a small amount of Bailey’s as a sweetner instead of the usual simple syrup, making for a creamy, indulgent and sweet combination that sounds irresistible.

Recommended Videos

And if you’re looking for a simple recipe, two options from whisky liqueur brand Drambuie offer easy ways to achieve the familiar flavors of an Irish Coffee, but in a chilled form that’s perfect if you’re still enjoying warmer weather.

Related

Peanut Butter Destresso Martini

Peanut Butter Destresso Martini
Sunberry Restaurant And Bar

Created by Sunberry Restaurant And Bar in Hartford, CT

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Chica~Chida
  • 0.5oz Cazcabel Coffee Liqueur
  • 1oz Espresso
  • 0.25oz Baileys Irish Cream

Method:

In a shaker, combine Chica~Chida, Cazcabel Coffee Liqueur, espresso and Baileys Irish Cream with ice. Shake well until chilled then strain into a glass.

Drambuie Iced Espresso

Drambuie Original_Summer Serves 2022 Iced Espresso_Global_IMG_9763 x 7810__Landscape (1)
Drambuie

Created by Drambuie Ambassador Freddy May

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Drambuie
  • 1 part Espresso or strong coffee

Method:

Shake over ice or stir ingredients together and pour into a rocks glass.

Drambuie Iced Coffee

Drambuie Original_Summer Serves 2022 Iced Coffee_Global_IMG_7527 x 7527__Square (1)
Drambuie

Created by Drambuie Ambassador Freddy May

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Drambuie
  • 1 part Espresso or strong coffee
  • 1 part milk of choice (oat milk is recommended)

Method:

Pour over ice in a tall glass and stir to mix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
We love these classy cognac cocktail recipes
Don't be intimidated by mixing with cognac
classy cognac cocktails courvoisier old fashioned landscape

Cognac is a delicious French spirit, a type of brandy that is made from selected grapes and has a fine, nuanced flavor. As a luxury spirit, though, it can be a little intimidating to work with -- especially as it is most often sipped neat, in its own special cognac glass no less.

However, cognac also makes for great cocktails. Its grape base makes it a natural fit with Champagne, but you needn't be too fussy when creating a mixed drink using cognac. Instead, the brand Courvoisier offers two dead simple cognac cocktails which highlight the classy sophistication of the spirit but don't require a lot of fuss to prepare.

Read more
Coffee tips: Barista-approved winter flavor combinations to try this season
Seasonal coffee flavors to look forward to
Califia Farms Winter Products

The latter part of the year often gets coffee lovers in all their glory -- from seasonal autumn flavors like pumpkin spice to winter coffee blends. To get the scoop on what to expect this winter, we interviewed Barista in Residence at Califia Farms, Yoshawn L. Smith.

Yoshawn is a seasoned barista and a native of Los Angeles who discovered his passion for coffee in 2012. As the reigning 2023 Barista League Champion, Yoshawn's expertise shines through in his daily work and as Califia Farm's barista in residence, representing the brand at major events like Expo West and the Specialty Coffee Expo. To get in the winter spirit, we asked Yoshawn his thoughts on upcoming winter coffee flavor combinations for 2024.
Winter 2024 seasonal flavor predictions

Read more
The sweet toothed with love these easy batched holiday cocktails
Create big batches of up to 32 servings, then kick back and enjoy your party
sweet batched holiday cocktails skrewball 6 2020 241 1

Here at The Manual we're big fans of batched cocktails, especially when you're hosting a large group. Being able to mix your cocktails in advance leaves you free to attend to all the other business of hosting, like greeting people, preparing food, and having some fun yourself instead of running back and forth to the kitchen all night as you frantically try to make more drinks.

That's especially useful during the holidays, when you might be hosting a more elaborate gathering and you'll benefit immensely from having drinks pre-prepared and ready to go. But it's important to pick the right cocktails for batching if you're hoping to please all of your guests. If you're a cocktail enthusiast, you might enjoy bitter or complex drinks the most, but your average guest may well be happier with something sweet, tasty, and festive. So embrace that and lean into the sweetness for holiday drinks -- and remember that sweet things can be delicious as well.

Read more