We asked bartenders to tell us the best tips for crafting cocktails at home

A handful of well-known bartenders told us tips to crafting great cocktails at home

By
Bartender
Unsplash/ Ivan Cortez

There hasn’t always been as much enthusiasm about mixology. We can thank the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts for the rise in cocktail culture. Not only did it give way to a new wave of innovative, creative bartenders all over the US (and the world), but it also returned classic drinks to prominence and paved the way for a new age of home cocktailing. And while I could write about all of the exciting things the cocktail renaissance brought with it, today, I’m most interested in the art of crafting cocktails at home.

Like many of you, I’m not (and never have been) a bartender. But, in my work, I’ve spent much time in cocktail bars and around bartenders. I’ve created a simple, workable home bar featuring tools, ingredients, and bottles of various spirits. But I didn’t start with a fully functional home bar on day one. And neither will you.

If you’re new to home bartending but interested in getting started, you’re in luck. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best tips, ingredients, and tools to begin your home bar.

How do beginner home mixologists get started?

Shaker
Unsplash/Jia Jia Shum

Kendra Hada, bartender at ABV in San Francisco, believes the best place for home mixologists to start is on their bookshelf instead of the bar itself.

“I think one of the best ways to get started as a home mixologist is to invest in some really good books on bartending and the history of spirits,” she says.

She points out that a book like ‘Imbibe!’ by David Wondrich, in particular, is a great one every cocktail enthusiast should read.

“There is so much history behind alcohol and cocktails. It’s important to learn a bit about it, not only so you can better understand the spirits and how to use them, but also just to gain more respect for the craft in general,” she says.

Jason Hedges, Director of Beverage at LT Hospitality in New York City, adds that simplicity is key to learning new things, especially home cocktail-making.

“Choose a few classic cocktails—like a Daiquiri, Old Fashioned, or Negroni—and learn them well,” he explains.

He adds, “These drinks are stylistically different and teach you balance, technique, and how different spirits behave in a mix. Once you’re comfortable with the basics, use their recipes as templates and experiment by swapping ingredients or incorporating seasonal flavors. And taste everything—it’s the fastest way to understand what works and why.”

What ingredients are necessary for home bartenders?

Alcohol bottles
Adam Wilson / Unsplash

You don’t need “one of everything” to make delicious, complex cocktails at home. Hada says you should stock your bar based on what you drink. “Are you really into American whiskey? Buy it. Did you travel to Japan and discover the versatility of a shochu like Nikaido? Buy it. Everyone’s palate is different.”

She adds, “Lean into your own. Once you have those base spirits established – the stuff you could drink every day – then it’s time to move on to modifiers – great vermouths, amari, and bitters.”

Hedges disagrees slightly. He says that to craft the perfect home bar, you need ingredients and spirits for guests’ palates as well as your home. He suggests base spirits consisting of a bottle from each major category, including vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey, and brandy.

He also says you should have modifiers like vermouths, liqueurs, and amari. Acids like lemon and lime juice are essential.

“Fresh ingredients matter,” he says. “A good cocktail depends on fresh juice, not the bottled kind.”

Sweeteners like honey, agave, simple syrup, and demerara are essential. Also, don’t forget the bitters. Angostura is a must-have for some of the most popular cocktails.

He adds, “But orange or Peychaud’s are great to also have on hand.”

What bar tools are necessary?

Bartender pouring drink through strainer
Rachel Claire / Pexels

If you’re going to craft cocktails at home, you’re going to need a few tools. While you don’t need everything you see your local bartenders use, you do need more than a glass or two and a spoon.

Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Education Manager at Total Wine & More, says no tool is more important than a cocktail shaker.

“I prefer a double shaker set rather than a cobbler shaker as it is much easier to open,” she says. “A cocktail strainer, a jigger, a bar spoon, a mixing glass, a peeler, and a small knife are the foundational tools I do not travel without whenever I do a cocktail demo. There are plenty more fancy tools, but these are definitely the essentials.”

What else should a new home bartender know?

Bartender adding orange zest juice to a Gin Fizz cocktail in the glass on the bar counter
Maksym Fesenko / Shutterstock

Technique matters as much as ingredients, says Hedges.

“Stir spirit-forward drinks, shake anything with citrus. Measure everything. Chilling your glassware is an easy step that makes every cocktail feel intentional. Lastly, don’t overcomplicate it. Great cocktails are about balance and care, not just fancy ingredients.”

