5 classic cocktails tequila makes better, according to a master distiller

Tequila makes everything better, including a classic cocktail. The Manual recently caught up with master distiller Enrique de Colsa to get some advice on which cocktails could use a tequila twist the most. We’ve stuck to five classics, many of which you may be familiar with. Whether you’re finding standard sips a little boring or are in a bit of a tequila phase at the moment, then these five mixes should help liven things up.

De Colsa made his name as the head distiller for renowned tequila brand Don Julio. After taking a sabbatical, he created a lowland tequila blanco for The Lost Explorer. The spirit is created in small batches, at a dedicated facility, and works well in all of the cocktails that the Maestro Tequilero is suggesting below.

Curious Penicillin

If you’re looking for a drink to get you through a bitter winter, you could do a lot worse than a classic like Penicillin. While the tipple typically requires whisky, good quality tequila can be used to give it a unique twist. As De Colsa explains:

“This time of year, I especially like how the tequila’s full-bodied palate balanced by herbal notes and mineral undertones adds a unique depth and complexity when replacing a whiskey in Hot Toddy or Penicillin cocktail recipes.

The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco pairs exceptionally well with citrus, making it complementary to the fresh lemon juice needed to make both cocktails. Additionally, The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco has lingering notes of cinnamon and spice that add an elegant touch to the similar flavors – ginger, cinnamon, and other spices – used in both recipes.”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces / 45 ml The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco

1/2 ounce / 15 ml The Lost Explorer Mezcal Espadín

1/4 ounce / 7.5 ml Organic Honey

3/4 ounce / 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 ounce / 15 ml Cold Pressed Ginger Juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds to blend the flavors. Fine strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a little ginger candy.

Hot Toddy

Similar to penicillin, the Hot Toddy is a traditional whisky based cocktail–though it is usually served hot. Used as both a winter warmer and a colloquial cure for the common cold, this simple beverage is a staple in many an amateur mixologist’s repertoire. Again, tequila can be used to create a worthy alternative to the traditional tipple.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces / 45 ml Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco

1/2 ounce / 15 ml Maple Syrup

5 ounces / 150 ml Hot Water

1 Cinnamon Stick

2 Pineapple Cubes or Guava Rounds

1 Star Anise

Method:

Add the tequila, maple syrup, and hot water to a tempered glass/mug or toddy glass. Stir gently until the maple syrup is fully dissolved. Drop in the cinnamon stick, pineapple cubes, or guava rounds, and star anise to infuse the flavors. Let it steep for a few moments before sipping.

Midnight Martini (Espresso Martini)

Need help staying up all night? The espresso martini has gained popularity in recent years amongst those who need a caffeine kick to keep the party going. It also serves well as an after-dinner pick me up. As De Colsa tells The Manual, subbing in tequila can help make this beverage worthy of a special occasion.

“For those seeking a richer, bolder option, the Midnight Martini is an exceptional recommendation. Substituting tequila in an espresso martini has become a trendsetter in mixology, and for good reason.

The cinnamon undertones of The Lost Explorer Tequila harmonize beautifully with the robust flavors of coffee, striking a perfect balance. This cocktail is ideal for celebratory moments, and when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, there’s no better drink to toast the occasion.”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces / 45 ml Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco

1/2 ounce / 15 ml Coffee Liqueur

1 shot of freshly brewed espresso (about 1 oz / 30 ml)

1/4 ounce / 10 ml Simple Syrup

Pinch of salt

Method:

Add the tequila, coffee liqueur, espresso, simple syrup, and a pinch of salt to a shaker filled with

ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled and frothy. Fine strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans placed gently on top in a triangular shape.

No. 1 Martini

If coffee is not for you, a more traditional member of the martini family might just do the job. The No. 1 Martini serves to emphasise the spirit used in its creation, allowing it to stand out and be appreciated for what it is. If you love a good tequila, then you’ll love this drink. De Colsa says:

“For those who appreciate a truly exceptional cocktail, one of my personal favorites is the No. 1 Martini – and it’s earned that name for a reason. The martini allows the tequila to take center stage and mirrors the essence of tequila itself, simple yet full of character. This cocktail celebrates the purity and complexity of the liquid, making it a refined and satisfying choice”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces / 45ml Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco

1/2 ounce / 15ml Dry vermouth

1/6 ounce / 5ml Maraschino

2 Dashes of orange bitters

Juniper mist (optional)

Method:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice Pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lime peel. Spray juniper mist.

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned originated in Kentucky and, because of this, bourbon has always been a staple in this classic cocktail. However, not everyone is fond of the taste of whiskey. Subbing in tequila can add a new twist to the traditional mix and might be enough to turn those with a sweet tooth on to this syrupy sensation. Speaking to The Manual, De Colsa explains why this drink works so well.

“When it comes to timeless classics, tequila shines brilliantly in an Old Fashioned. The Oaxaca Old Fashioned is a masterful twist on the traditional recipe. Here, the bitterness of Angostura Bitters intertwines with the bright citrus notes of the tequila, resulting in an invigorating and sophisticated cocktail.

It’s a refreshing take that highlights the versatility and depth of The Lost Explorer Tequila, making it a must-try for any enthusiast.”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces / 45 ml The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco

5 ounces / 15 ml The Lost Explorer Tobalá Mezcal

1 bar spoon / 5 ml Agave Nectar

1 dash Chocolate Bitters

1 dash Orange Bitters

Method: