Try out this twist on an Espresso Martini using bourbon and vanilla liqueur

Bourbon brand Angel's Envy shares its cocktail recipe, the Spark Plug

espresso martini variation spark plug ae sparkplug 7
Angel’s Envy

The espresso martini is one of the world’s favorite cocktails, but it’s also a great template for variations. Ahead of National Coffee Day, bourbon brand Angel’s Envy has come up with its own take on the ever-popular drink, called a Spark Plug, using bourbon for its sweet and spicy flavors that adds a whiskey kick to your classic espresso martini.

How to make a Spark Plug

Created by Global Head of Brand Education, Angel Teta

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels
  • 1 oz Vanilla Liqueur
  • 2 oz Espresso

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with 3 coffee beans or grated cinnamon.

Tips on making a Spark Plug

The classic espresso martini uses espresso, vodka, and a coffee liqueur such as Kahlua, with occasional additions like caramel syrup for more sweetness or chocolate bitters for more depth. But this version uses vanilla liqueur in place of the coffee liqueur, relying on it for both sweetness and as a balance for the more robust flavors of whiskey compared to vodka.

For the vanilla liqueur, you can use an ingredient like Licor 43, a Spanish liqueur with hefty vanilla flavors and complexity that comes from its 43 ingredients — hence the name. This is a popular option for use in espresso martini alternatives, as it pairs beautifully with coffee flavors while bringing its own character to the drink.

In the Canary Islands, it is used in the popular and visually stunning layered Barraquito drink which combines it with coffee, frothy milk, and condensed milk, making it an ideal choice for an espresso martini as well.

