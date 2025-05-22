 Skip to main content
Get ready for summer sipping with these twists on a Paloma

By
Teremana Tequila
Teremana Tequila

With the arrival of the warmer weather, it’s time to shift gears for your cocktails: summer typically brings lighter, longer drinks which are refreshing and lower ABV, perfect for sipping on a sunny afternoon. That’s the case with the iconic tequila cocktail, the Paloma. And as today is World Paloma Day, it’s the perfect excuse to whip up one of these easy to make yet delicious drinks.

Below we’ve got three variations on the Paloma from the brand Teremana Tequila, making use of bright flavors like ginger beer and watermelon in addition to the essential tequila and grapefruit juice. There’s even a batched recipe if you fancy whipping up a round of Palomas for a crowd.

Mana Paloma

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 1 oz Grapefruit juice
  • 3⁄4 oz Lime juice
  • 1⁄2 oz Simple Syrup
  • Top with Club Soda
  • Pinch of Salt

Glass: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel or Grapefruit peel

Method:

Combine ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Gently stir, then garnish with a lime wheel or grapefruit peel.

Ginger Spiced Paloma

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 3⁄4 oz Lime Juice
  • 1⁄2 oz Ginger Syrup
  • Top with Ginger Beer

Glass: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel and crystalized ginger

Method:

Shake all ingredients except ginger beer with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel and crystalized ginger.

Watermelon and Grapefruit Paloma

Teremana Tequila

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 12 oz Watermelon Juice (approx 3 cups of watermelon, blended and strained)
  • 6 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 4 oz Lime Juice
  • 4 oz Agave Syrup
  • 16 oz Soda Water

Glass: Pitcher/Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime wheels and pineapple leaves

Method:

Build in a large pitcher filled with ice, adding soda water last. Stir gently to combine the ingredients. Pour into rocks glasses and garnish with lime wheels and pineapple leaves.

