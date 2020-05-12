6 Classic Tequila Cocktail Recipes You Need to Know

While quarantine might seem like the time to just take shot after shot of tequila because, well, what else is there to do, you should in fact pivot from that idea (if not for saving yourself from the inevitable hangover) but also because in the wide and wonderful world of agave, there are countless cocktails you can make with the spirit that go beyond a simple margarita (though those are great as well).

Not only does it have countless applications, it’s got some history behind it, too. The spirit has been around since the 1500s — way before we even had a country.

History aside, this spirit comes in a variety of price points and ages, with top-shelf tequilas accommodating even the pickiest of drinkers. Sure, many people’s first experience with it — too many shots of cheap tequila during college — may have (completely and undeniably) sucked, but there is so much more to the spirit than that. Below, you’ll find six classic tequila cocktail recipes that you should know how to make.

Margarita

Ahh, the margarita. Throughout the dozens upon dozens of iterations we’ve tried, we scooped up this classic recipe from Tahona Tequila Bistro in Boulder, Colorado, which continues to top lists of best-ever margarita.

Balanced just right with the citrusy mix of lime, lemon, and a little orange, the blend of tart and sweet (plus 100% blue agave tequila) can seduce anyone who claims to dislike tequila.

1.5 oz Casa Noble Tequila Reposado (Tahona ages Casa Noble Tequila Blanco in a custom American Oak barrel that sits behind the bar, but the Reposado is a good substitute.)

2 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz fresh orange juice

.5 oz organic agave nectar

Salt for rim

Method: Combine juices. Mix tequila and agave nectar. Shake. Salt rim. Smile. (You can also just use one of the best margarita mixes)

Paloma

A paloma is a lighter tequila cocktail that traditionally mixes the agave liquor with grapefruit flavors, one of the easiest yet most refreshing cocktails you can make in about two minutes flat. We looked to the taco king of Denver, Colorado — Taco Tequila Whiskey — for this sparkling recipe. Ready, go!

1.5 oz Exotico Tequila Blanco

1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.25 oz agave nectar

Method: Mix tequila with grapefruit juice, lime juice, and agave. Shake. Pour into a salted (half-moon style) Collins glass.

Check out our list of the best tequilas for palomas.

Bloody Maria

Swap vodka for tequila in this adaptation of the Bloody Mary. Tequila has the power to ease digestion, which may be just what you need the next morning after a long night out.

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

4 oz tomato juice

.5 oz lemon juice

4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes Tabasco sauce

.5 Tbsp prepared horseradish, to taste

1 pinch celery salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

Garnishes: Lime wedge, lemon wedge, cucumber spear, sweet pepper slices, jalapeño slices, and queso fresco

Method: Add all ingredients to shaker and fill with ice. Shake briefly and strain into pint glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish.

Tequila Sunrise

We’d wager it’s been a hot second since you’ve ordered a Tequila Sunrise. That is if you’ve ever ordered one. Instead of slinging the old OJ/grenadine recipe that some find too sweet, we turned to this updated twist on the sunset from Tequila Avión, which offers greater depth for a refined pallet.

2 oz Tequila Avión Silver or Reposado

1 oz Lillet Rouge

2 oz grapefruit juice

.5 lime juice

.25 oz agave nectar

Lime wedge to garnish

Method: Add ice and Lillet Rouge in highball glass. Add remaining ingredients and ice to cocktail shaker. Shake. Strain into highball slowly so as not to incorporate Lillet (keep it layered). Garnish with lime.

Negroni

Negronis are typically made with gin, but don’t miss out on this classic cocktail if your preferences lean away from the juniper-flavored spirit. Use tequila! Brendan Weir of Denver’s Que Bueno Suerte — an upscale eatery with brilliant ancient-Mayan meets modern-Mexico design — stirs this Latin-inspired cocktail year-round. Using equal parts, making this drink at home is easy-peasy, lime squeezy.

.75 oz Suerte Tequila Reposado

.75 oz Contratto Apertif

.75 oz sweet vermouth

.75 oz Carpano Antica

Grapefruit peel to garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients together in equal parts. Serve over ice. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

Michelada

Although traditional Micheladas are made with cerveza, assorted spices, peppers, and lime juice, the Mexico-based super-jefe Modelo mixes theirs with a shot of Casa Noble tequila, making for a truly delicious Michelada to replace your old recipe.

Shot of Casa Noble Tequila (your choice of expression)

4 oz Modelo Especial

4 oz Negra Modelo

3 oz chilled tomato juice

1 oz chilled clam juice

5 dashes of soy sauce

4 dashes of hot sauce

2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

3 thin mango slices

2 cucumber slices

2 seasoned shrimp with tails

1 tamarind straw

1 lime wedge

Chili powder and coarse salt

Method: Mix chili powder and salt on a small plate. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of glass and press into the spice mix. Fill glass with ice. Pour Modelo Especial and Negra Modelo. Add chilled clam juice, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and soy sauce. Stir with tamarind straw. Garnish with shrimp, mango, and cucumber slices (rolled in chili powder and salt mixture. Add a shot of tequila. Stir, serve, and enjoy!

