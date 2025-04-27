 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Fuenteseca is releasing a 12 Year Tequila

Fuenteseca is releasing a 12 Year Tequila that's perfect for Cinco de Mayo sipping

By
Fuenteseca
Fuenteseca

It’s that time of year again. And no, we’re not talking about spring cleaning day. We’re talking about Cinco de Mayo. On this day, we celebrate the Mexican army’s defeat of France in the bottle of Puebla by eating tacos and quesadillas, drinking Mexican lagers, and drinking glasses of well-made tequila. And while we love all of those things, it’s the latter that we’re most interested in today.

This year, you don’t have to turn to any plastic-handled blanco tequilas. That’s because the folks at Fuenteseca Tequila just released a 12-year-old tequila worthy of your Cinco de Mayo table.

Recommended Videos

Fuenteseca 12 Year Tequila

Fuenteseca
Fuenteseca

Enrique Fonseca began his tequila journey as an agave farmer in the agave-growing region of Los Altos de Jalisco. At one point, he was flush with mature agave and had nobody to sell it to. He decided to just make tequila himself. He traveled all over the world, from Mexico to Kentucky to Scotland and beyond, to learn from distillers.

Related

The brand’s newest expression is Fuenteseca 12-Year Tequila. This ultra-premium tequila is a blend of 13.4% copper column still distillate and 86.6% copper alembic still distillate. It was aged for twelve years in an underground barrel room 3,871 feet above sea level. It was matured in a combination of American oak that previously held Gran Reserva Rioja and Ribera del Duero wines and Fresh oak that previously held Bordeaux Reserve wines.

According to Fuenteseca Tequila, the result is a multi-layered, sippable expression filled with flavors like vanilla, coffee, smoke, almonds, and cocoa. The finish combines clove, coconut, hazelnut, honey, and toasted bread and butter.

Where can I buy it?

Fuenteseca
Fuenteseca

Fuenteseca 12-Year Tequila is available at select alcohol retailers for the suggested retail price of $475 per bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
BHAKTA Spirits is launching the newest release in its vintage bourbon series
BHAKTA Spirits is adding to its vintage bourbon series
BHAKTA Spirits

Founder by Raj Peter Bhakta (who also founded WhistlePig Whiskey), BHAKTA Spirits is well-known for its limited-released single vintage whiskeys, brandies, rums, and other spirits. Recently, the popular brand announced that it was adding to its lineup of long-matured bourbons with BHAKTA 2011.
BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon

The third edition of the brand’s annual single vintage bourbon series (joining BHAKTA 2005 and BHAKTA 2014), BHAKTA 2011 is the oldest and most innovative release to date. Distilled in Tennessee, this whiskey began with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It matured for twelve years and ten months before being finished in various unique barrels, including vintages of BHAKTA 1973 Armagnac and BHAKTA 1984 Armagnac.

Read more
Dobel Tequila is launching the world’s first extra añejo tequila finished in mezcal barrels
Dobel Tequila is launching a tequila matured in mezcal barrels
Dobel Tequila

If you didn’t know it already, all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. This is because the umbrella term for all agave-based spirits is mezcal. That said, the innovators at Dobel Tequila recently announced that it would bring mezcal and tequila together in one unique, ultra-limited-edition expression.
Dobel Grandes Maestros Collection: The Francisco Toledo Edition

The inaugural release from its Dobel Grandes Maestros Collection, The Francisco Toledo Edition, is a partnership between artist Francisco Toledo and Juan Dobel, generation tequila maker and founder of Dobel Tequila.

Read more
Johnnie Walker just created the world’s lightest whisky bottle
Johnnie Walker is launching a limited-edition whisky in the world's lighest bottled
Johnnie Walker

There's no bigger name in the Scotch whisky world than Johnnie Walker. If you're a blended whisky aficionado, you will likely have a bottle or two of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Recently, the brand announced the launch of a limited-edition version of the iconic blend.
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra

This isn't your average limited-edition Scotch whisky. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra is a one-of-its-kind, highly innovative expression. That's because, at just 6.3 ounces, it's the world's lightest 700ml bottle. It's made using new, patented glass technology created by Diageo's design team. The result is not only a lighter bottle but one with lower carbon and a sleek design.

Read more