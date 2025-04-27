Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Fuenteseca is releasing a 12 Year Tequila

Table of Contents Table of Contents Fuenteseca 12 Year Tequila Where can I buy it?

It’s that time of year again. And no, we’re not talking about spring cleaning day. We’re talking about Cinco de Mayo. On this day, we celebrate the Mexican army’s defeat of France in the bottle of Puebla by eating tacos and quesadillas, drinking Mexican lagers, and drinking glasses of well-made tequila. And while we love all of those things, it’s the latter that we’re most interested in today.

This year, you don’t have to turn to any plastic-handled blanco tequilas. That’s because the folks at Fuenteseca Tequila just released a 12-year-old tequila worthy of your Cinco de Mayo table.

Fuenteseca 12 Year Tequila

Enrique Fonseca began his tequila journey as an agave farmer in the agave-growing region of Los Altos de Jalisco. At one point, he was flush with mature agave and had nobody to sell it to. He decided to just make tequila himself. He traveled all over the world, from Mexico to Kentucky to Scotland and beyond, to learn from distillers.

The brand’s newest expression is Fuenteseca 12-Year Tequila. This ultra-premium tequila is a blend of 13.4% copper column still distillate and 86.6% copper alembic still distillate. It was aged for twelve years in an underground barrel room 3,871 feet above sea level. It was matured in a combination of American oak that previously held Gran Reserva Rioja and Ribera del Duero wines and Fresh oak that previously held Bordeaux Reserve wines.

According to Fuenteseca Tequila, the result is a multi-layered, sippable expression filled with flavors like vanilla, coffee, smoke, almonds, and cocoa. The finish combines clove, coconut, hazelnut, honey, and toasted bread and butter.

Where can I buy it?

Fuenteseca 12-Year Tequila is available at select alcohol retailers for the suggested retail price of $475 per bottle.