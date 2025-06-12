Aquavit: the centuries-old spirit that’s more than just “black death”

If you’ve ever been to Iceland, there’s a chance a local tour guide has offered you a chance to partake in a less-than-appealing local rite of passage. I’m talking about eating fermented shark followed by a shot of Brennivin. I, like many travelers to Iceland, have taken part in this life-changing experience. I can tell you that the shark is the biggest acquired taste I’ve ever been a part of.

The Brennivin, on the other hand, was actually memorable in a good way. Even though it’s referred to as “black death,” this strong Icelandic spirit is a neutral spirit made from potatoes. It gets its unique flavor from the use of caraway seeds. It’s the country’s main type of Aquavit and it’s the national drink. But it’s definitely not the only country that makes this unique spirit. You might be wondering what Aquavit is.

Aquavit is a distilled spirit that’s most popular in Scandinavian countries and has been for centuries. Produced similarly to vodka, it’s often made with a fermented mash of potatoes or grains. Like the aforementioned Brennivin, it’s flavored with caraway seeds, dill, and other herbs.

Now that you’ve learned the basics of Aquavit, it’s time to take a deep dive into this Scandinavian staple.

What is Aquavit’s history?

To say that there’s a long history of Aquavit in Scandinavia is a bit of an understatement. The first references to the spirit go back to the 1500s in Norway. Aquavit comes from the from the Latin “aqua vitae” or “water of life”. Like many traditional spirits, it was first distilled for its health and curative properties.

The Scandinavian countries have a few rules about crafting Aquavit, and they vary by country. Swedish and Danish Aquavit is made from grains, with the version from Denmark having more dill than the Swedish version. Norwegian Aquavit is made with potatoes and must be matured for at least a year in oak barrels for bottling.

How is Aquavit made?

Similar to vodka and gin, Aquavit begins as a neutral grain spirit. Various herbs like caraway seeds, dill, fennel, and other flavors are macerated in the spirit for one or more days. The herbs are removed, and the liquid is distilled a second time with the vapors passing through a basket holding more herbs and botanicals. It’s then proofed down and charcoal filtered to remove impurities. Then, in the case of Norwegian Aquavit, it’s added to a barrel to age before being bottled.

What does it taste like?

Depending in the country it comes from, the flavor of the Aquavit will vary. Aquavit from Norway and Denmark are often spicier and more flavorful than the other Scandinavian countries. In general, Aquavit carries some of the crip, neutral flavors we often associate with vodka. But, since it does have added herbs and botanicals like gin, it’s known for its light caraway, dill, rye, and herbal flavors. Some more full flavored aquavits taste like the distillers also added a whole Christmas fruitcake into the mix. The barrel-aged aquavits end up with additional cask flavors like caramel, vanilla, and oak.

How do you drink it?

Traditionally, Aquavit is served straight at room temperature or chilled. It’s often served in shot glasses or small tulip-style glasses. Many countries drink their unaged Aquavit right out of the freezer, the way you might drink your favorite vodka when your friends stop by. At its heart, it’s a drink to share with friends and family.

“An Aquavit warms you when the winter days are long and dark. It makes the summer nights last forever. It brings out the taste and flavors of your food,” says Aquavit.com. “And just like a smile, it shortens the distance between people.”

The aged aquavits get treated more like a well-made whiskey and are enjoyed neat at room temperature, and are best paired with lively conversation. Aquavit has even been used by bartenders as a unique, herbal cocktail ingredient instead of vodka or gin.

Popular aquavit brands

Not only is aquavit made in Scandinavian countries, it’s also made in different parts of the world, including the US. US brands worth trying include Tattersall Aquavit, Noreman Danske Aquavit, and Game Ode Dill Aquavit. You can add those to your must-try list along with classic European brands like Aalborg Akvavit, Linie Aquavit, and, of course, Brennivin (you can pass on the fermented shark if you like).

Bottom line

Don’t be put off by people calling Brennivin and other aquavits bad names. If you like potent, herbal, lightly spicy spirits, you’ll love Aquavit. Grab a bottle and pour out a few shots the next time your buddies stop by to watch the sports event du jour. You (and they) will be glad you did.