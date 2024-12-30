Iceland packing list: What to bring for a stress-free trip

Table of Contents Table of Contents Clothing (layers are key) Footwear Outdoor gear Tech and gadgets Toiletries and health essentials Snacks and food for the road Documents and money Top Iceland packing list tips

Iceland is known for its beauty. But let’s be honest, packing for a trip there can be tricky. The weather is unpredictable, and the range of activities means you need to be ready for just about anything. That’s why having a well-thought-out Iceland packing list is so important to help you stay prepared and enjoy every moment of your trip. Don’t stress – I did all the research for you so you can pack exactly what you need.

Clothing (layers are key)

Iceland’s weather can swing dramatically within a single day, so layering is your best strategy for staying comfortable. Start with a base layer of moisture-wicking thermal tops and leggings. Merino wool is an excellent choice because it keeps you warm without retaining sweat.

Recommended Videos

Next, add a mid-layer like a fleece jacket or an insulated vest to trap heat. For your outer layer, choose a waterproof and windproof jacket with a hood to protect against rain, snow, and strong winds. Try to avoid cotton clothing as it retains moisture and takes longer to dry, which can leave you feeling cold and uncomfortable.

And don’t forget your swimsuit for Iceland’s geothermal pools and hot springs!

Clothing packing list:

Base layer: Moisture-wicking thermal tops and leggings (e.g., merino wool).

Mid-layer: Fleece jacket or insulated vest to retain heat.

Outer layer: Waterproof and windproof jacket with a hood.

Additional items: Waterproof hiking pants, swimsuit, comfortable jeans or leggings, warm hat, gloves, scarf, and thick, moisture-wicking socks.

Footwear

Iceland’s rugged terrain demands sturdy footwear. Waterproof hiking boots with good ankle support are a non-negotiable item for exploring waterfalls, glaciers, and rocky trails. But don’t forget to break them in before your trip to avoid blisters! For city strolls, pack a pair of comfortable sneakers. If you’re visiting geothermal areas or planning a dip in hot springs, you probably don’t need to bring sandals — Fin from Tripped Travel Gear explained that in many of these spots, it’s customary to go barefoot.

Footwear packing list:

Waterproof hiking boots with ankle support (break in beforehand).

Comfortable sneakers for urban areas.

Optional: Gaiters to keep dirt and water out of boots.

Outdoor gear

A lightweight, waterproof daypack is essential for carrying your daily essentials during excursions. Iceland’s tap water is some of the purest in the world, so a reusable water bottle will save you money and keep you hydrated. Quick-drying travel towels are invaluable for hot springs, impromptu swims, or drying off after rain.

Outdoor gear packing list:

Lightweight, waterproof daypack.

Reusable water bottle.

Quick-drying travel towels.

Headlamp or flashlight (essential for winter trips with limited daylight).

Sunglasses to combat sun reflection off snow and ice.

Tech and gadgets

Iceland’s landscapes are a photographer’s dream come true. Bring a good-quality camera or a smartphone with a high-resolution lens to capture the magic. Since long sightseeing days can drain your devices, carry a portable power bank to keep them charged. Iceland uses European-style plugs (type C or F), so a travel adapter is a must if your devices require a different plug type.

Tech packing list:

Camera or smartphone with a high-resolution lens.

Portable power bank for charging on the go.

European-style travel adapter (type C or F).

Portable hotspot or local SIM card for connectivity in remote areas.

Toiletries and health essentials

Iceland’s climate can be harsh on your skin, so pack a heavy-duty moisturizer and lip balm to combat dryness. Sunscreen is essential for your Iceland packing list to protect against UV rays, even during overcast days. Include a basic first-aid kit with essentials you may need. Plus, many public pools in Iceland require guests to shower before entering, so pack travel-sized shampoo, conditioner, and body wash for convenience.

Toiletries packing list:

Heavy-duty moisturizer and lip balm.

Sunscreen for UV protection.

Basic first-aid kit (band-aids, pain relievers, personal medications).

Travel-sized shampoo, conditioner, and body wash for public pools.

Snacks and food for the road

While Iceland offers incredible local cuisine, snacks can be expensive. Pack energy bars, trail mix, or dried fruit for hikes and long drives. Instant coffee or tea is a comforting addition for chilly mornings, and reusable utensils or a collapsible travel mug can be handy for picnics.

Snacks packing list:

Energy bars, trail mix, or dried fruit for hikes and drives.

Instant coffee or tea for cold mornings.

Reusable utensils and collapsible travel mug for convenience.

Documents and money

Double-check that your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates. If you plan to rent a car, bring your driver’s license (some rental agencies might also require an international driving permit). Credit cards are widely accepted across Iceland, but inform your bank of your travel dates to avoid payment issues.

Documents packing list:

Valid passport (at least six months beyond travel dates).

Driver’s license and international driving permit (if required).

Credit cards (inform your bank of travel dates).

Digital copies of important documents stored in secure cloud storage.

Top Iceland packing list tips