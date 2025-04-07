 Skip to main content
Cruising from Seattle? Hyatt Regency Lake Washington offers a stress-free start

This deal provides you with free parking and a $75 dining credit

By
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington

Seattle’s cruise season is in full swing, and Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport is making the journey even smoother for travelers setting sail from the city. The upscale waterfront hotel has announced its “Stay, Savor & Sail” experience for 2025, designed to offer a seamless and comfortable way to begin and end a cruise adventure.

With Seattle welcoming more than 1.5 million cruise passengers each year, this exclusive package provides added convenience, including complimentary valet parking for the duration of the cruise and a $75 dining credit to enjoy at the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Water’s Table. Available for stays through October 31, 2025, the offer ensures travelers can relax before embarking on their voyage.

“We are excited to introduce our Stay, Savor & Sail experience, designed to seamlessly bookend your cruise travel plans,” said Dana McKenzie, marketing manager at Hyatt Regency Lake Washington. “Perfect for guests driving in and departing on a cruise from Seattle, this package takes the stress out of parking and lets you start your vacation early with a relaxing stay by the water. Enjoy a smooth sendoff before you set sail and a refreshing reset upon your return – so you can truly savor every moment of your journey.”

About Hyatt Regency Lake Washington

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington offers a luxurious retreat just nine miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The hotel features 347 elegantly designed guestrooms, including lakefront king and queen rooms as well as spacious suites, providing guests with comfort and waterfront views.

Beyond its upscale accommodations, the hotel boasts The Spa at the Lake, recognized as the best Seattle spa by 425 Magazine and Seattle Magazine in 2024. During the warmer months, guests can take advantage of a variety of outdoor activities, from paddleboarding and kayak excursions to boat charters and seaplane tours departing directly from the lake.

Food lovers will appreciate the hotel’s exceptional dining options, including locally inspired cuisine with lake views at Water’s Table, gourmet burgers and craft beers at the seasonal dock & dine, and convenient grab-and-go options with fresh coffee at The Market. 

You can book this package directly on the hotel’s website.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
