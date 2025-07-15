 Skip to main content
Pickathon returns to Oregon with forest feasts and a killer music lineup

This Oregon fest mixes live music, DJs, and five epic forest dinners

By
Pickathon
Pickathon Music Festival / https://pickathon.com/2022/07/pickathon-stage-schedules-announced/

One of Oregon’s most beloved festivals is back, and it’s bigger, tastier, and more immersive than ever. Pickathon, the independent music and arts festival held at Pendarvis Farm just outside Portland, returns July 31 to August 3 to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a weekend of performances, forested stages, and intimate chef-driven dining experiences.

This year’s lineup features more than 55 artists performing across nine art-filled stages tucked into the woods. But the magic of Pickathon doesn’t stop at the music, its Curation Series is making a much-anticipated return, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that combines world-class food and live music deep in the Oregon forest.

Set in a secluded garden oasis, Curation invites just 100 guests per brunch or dinner for a multi-course meal designed by some of Portland’s most acclaimed chefs, paired with intimate sets by artists from the festival lineup and vinyl sets from top local DJs. It’s part dinner party, part secret concert, and entirely unforgettable.

This year’s featured chefs come from standout Portland restaurants like Kachka, No Sabo, Bauman’s on Oak, Nostrana, and Grounded Table. You’ll dine while catching live performances by artists like Surprise Chef, Angela Autumn, Fruit Bats, SML, and The Rumble, with vibes set by DJs including Stonebunny, Maxx Bass, and Impact Sound.

Pickathon’s 2025 Curation lineup

Pickathon
Rob Kerr / Pickathon Music Festival

This year’s Curation Series at Pickathon features five chef-and-artist pairings.

The series kicks off Friday, August 1, with Chef Bonnie Morales of Kachka, known for her soulful Soviet-inspired cuisine, preparing a special dinner alongside a set from Melbourne’s cinematic funk group Surprise Chef, with DJ sets from Bri Drennon & Derek Smith. 

Saturday morning, Chef Sabrina Quintana and Chef Jonathan Barragan of No Sabo bring Chicano culinary flair to brunch, paired with the sounds of SML and beats by DJ Maxx Bass.

That afternoon, Chef Daniel Green of Bauman’s on Oak serves up wood-fired fare for happy hour with a soundtrack by Angela Autumn, accompanied by DJ Tom Humphrey of XRAY.fm’s Backroad to Nowhere. 

Saturday night, Chef Cathy Whims of Nostrana, one of Portland’s most celebrated Italian chefs, joins forces with indie-folk favorite Fruit Bats, with DJ Stonebunny spinning soul and global grooves.

The series wraps up Sunday with Chef Sarah Schafer of Grounded Table serving a farm-to-table brunch (with ingredients from Tabula Rasa Farms), as The Rumble, a Grammy-nominated New Orleans group led by Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., delivers a high-energy performance. Ska and rocksteady tunes will be provided by Impact Sound DJs, spinning on a custom 13,000-watt system.

Access to Curation requires a Weekend Pickathon Pass or the corresponding Day Pass for the event date, plus a separate Curation ticket.

