 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This West Palm Beach hotel now offers luxe private yacht experiences

The Ben at Sea offers three luxury yacht options

By
The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection
The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach is taking luxury hospitality to the next level, by sea. With the launch of The Ben at Sea, guests can now set sail in style thanks to a new yacht charter experience designed to bring the hotel’s signature service beyond the shoreline.

In partnership with PorterYachts, The Ben offers access to three sleek, high-end vessels docked at the nearby marina. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a chic wedding, or a next-level corporate retreat, each yacht charter comes with a dedicated captain and crew. Guests can also upgrade their experience with a private chef, onboard bartender, or even live music to create a fully customized day on the water.

Recommended Videos

But this isn’t just about cruising, it’s about curating an unforgettable experience. The hotel offers personalized programming that might include wellness sessions, wine flights, or chef-driven tasting menus that mirror its elevated, land-based dining. Even the drinks can be bespoke, with signature zero-proof cocktails crafted to match the vibe.

Three fantastic yacht experiences

The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection
The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Ben at Sea offers three luxury yachts, each with its own atmosphere. All vessels accommodate up to 13 guests while cruising, with space for more when docked.

  • 64′ Galeon Yacht: With expanding balconies and a retractable sunroof, the Galeon is ideal for smaller day cruises and parties.
  • 75′ Prestige Yacht: Italian-designed and ultra-spacious, the Prestige features a grand flybridge, floor-to-ceiling windows, and luxe interiors, great for long sails or elegant dinners.
  • 56′ Sunseeker Yacht: Compact yet stylish, the Sunseeker is perfect for small lunches and intimate parties, with a sleek salon and two cozy cabins.

Yacht experiences start at $4,500.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Move over Vegas — this U.S. city is now the top casino spot
Is Chicago the new Las Vegas?
Casino

Before you book your next trip to Las Vegas, you might want to consider a surprising alternative. A new ranking from gaming aggregator SlotMatrix reveals that Sin City isn’t even in the top three casino destinations in the U.S. In fact, Las Vegas came in fourth place, while the number one spot went to an unexpected winner: Chicago, Illinois.

The study analyzed several factors, including the number of casinos per 100,000 residents, casino amenities like hotels and restaurants, the number of slot machines, table games, poker tables, late-night bar options, and average hotel prices.

Read more
America’s best-kept beach secrets revealed — South Carolina leads the way
Want to enjoy a beach vacation without the crowds?
Vereen Memorial Park

Turns out, you don’t need to fight the crowds to find the perfect beach day. A new study from BoatBooker has uncovered some of America’s most secluded beaches. By analyzing Google Maps searches for “secluded beaches,” “hidden beaches,” and “quiet beaches,” and narrowing in on spots with fewer than 100 reviews, the team revealed the country's most pristine, uncrowded beach destinations. Many of these beaches are tucked inside protected parks, helping preserve their untouched beauty.

Leading the pack is South Carolina, crowned as America’s hidden beach capital with five secret spots landing in the top 20. From marsh-lined boardwalks to white sand shores scattered with driftwood, the Palmetto State offers a coastal escapes without the usual tourist crowds.

Read more
The best U.S. beaches you’ve never heard of — until now
America’s best-kept beach secrets, according to locals
Pa'ako Cove, Hawaii

Want to enjoy a beach day without the crowds, parking hassles, or the battle for the perfect spot on the sand? A recent survey by Frugal Flyer asked 3,002 locals to reveal the best hidden beaches across the country.

Unsurprisingly, Hawaii dominates the list. Topping the charts is Awahua Beach, tucked away at the base of Moloka‘i’s Kalaupapa Peninsula. This small black-sand beach, framed by cliffs nearly 2,000 feet high, is part of a National Historical Park that once served as a leprosy settlement. Accessible only by mule, a tough hike, or a small plane, Awahua’s remote location makes it one of Hawaii’s most quiet escapes.

Read more