This West Palm Beach hotel now offers luxe private yacht experiences

The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach is taking luxury hospitality to the next level, by sea. With the launch of The Ben at Sea, guests can now set sail in style thanks to a new yacht charter experience designed to bring the hotel’s signature service beyond the shoreline.

In partnership with PorterYachts, The Ben offers access to three sleek, high-end vessels docked at the nearby marina. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a chic wedding, or a next-level corporate retreat, each yacht charter comes with a dedicated captain and crew. Guests can also upgrade their experience with a private chef, onboard bartender, or even live music to create a fully customized day on the water.

But this isn’t just about cruising, it’s about curating an unforgettable experience. The hotel offers personalized programming that might include wellness sessions, wine flights, or chef-driven tasting menus that mirror its elevated, land-based dining. Even the drinks can be bespoke, with signature zero-proof cocktails crafted to match the vibe.

Three fantastic yacht experiences

The Ben at Sea offers three luxury yachts, each with its own atmosphere. All vessels accommodate up to 13 guests while cruising, with space for more when docked.

64′ Galeon Yacht: With expanding balconies and a retractable sunroof, the Galeon is ideal for smaller day cruises and parties.

75′ Prestige Yacht: Italian-designed and ultra-spacious, the Prestige features a grand flybridge, floor-to-ceiling windows, and luxe interiors, great for long sails or elegant dinners.

56′ Sunseeker Yacht: Compact yet stylish, the Sunseeker is perfect for small lunches and intimate parties, with a sleek salon and two cozy cabins.

Yacht experiences start at $4,500.