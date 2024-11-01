Americans are flocking to these locations to say "I do."

A recent study by The Planner Co., a wedding planning agency, reveals the top international locations where Americans are dreaming of saying “I do.” Analyzing monthly search volume, the study highlights Mexico as the leading choice, with 11,420 searches. From the turquoise shores of Cancun to the laid-back atmosphere of Tulum and the high-end resorts in Los Cabos, Mexico offers endless options for couples.

Jamaica follows as the second most popular choice, amassing 10,390 searches. “Couples love Jamaica for its beauty, but also for how easy it is to plan a wedding here,” notes Claudia Postigo, founder of The Planner Co. With many resorts offering all-inclusive wedding packages, Jamaica provides a seamless experience for couples and guests, along with the convenience of a short flight.

Recommended Videos

Italy holds a solid third place with 8,490 searches, captivating couples with its romantic venues. Whether it’s the timeless vineyards of Tuscany or the coastal allure of the Amalfi Coast, Italy appeals to those seeking elegance and charm.

Rounding out the list are Greece and Spain, each offering distinctive backdrops that make them dream destinations for Americans planning to wed abroad.

What you need to know before planning a wedding abroad

Claudia also shared some essential tips for couples dreaming of a destination wedding. Her first piece of advice? Start planning early. Giving yourself ample time to research venues, vendors, and legal requirements will help the process go smoothly.

Claudia also emphasizes the importance of considering the weather. Summer months in certain destinations can be incredibly warm and can make outdoor ceremonies uncomfortable. To avoid the heat and possibly save money, she suggests looking into off-peak months when rates are often lower, and temperatures more manageable.

For couples who may feel overwhelmed by the logistics, Claudia recommends working with a local wedding planner. “Having someone on the ground who knows the area and can help with logistics is invaluable,” she says. “They’ll know the best vendors and can handle any language barriers.”