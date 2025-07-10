 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Emirates reveals the top 5 summer destinations travelers can’t get enough of

Where travelers are headed in July & August

By
Emirates
Emirates

Emirates’ latest analysis of global booking data has revealed where Americans – and international travelers- are headed this summer, showing a shift towards new cultural experiences and off-the-beaten-path destinations. The analysis of global booking data and search patterns revealed the top 5 most in-demand booking destinations through Emirates, which include Vietnam, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Japan, and France. The data also showed that U.S. travelers dream of Africa, with increased searches for destinations like Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa.

The top destination, Vietnam, has emerged as a trending summer destination, with a 61% leap in interest and a noted increase in booking demand. The airline, which flies to three areas in Vietnam with over 25 weekly flights, has recently launched services to new cities to meet the changing needs of travelers. The data also found that global outbound flight searches are up 7% YoY, with France (+35%), followed by Ireland, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. Close behind Vietnam is the island nation of Mauritius, which has seen a 41% increase in flight searches as the second most in-demand destination on the Emirates roster for summer travel. Sri Lanka has seen a 32% increase in interest, attracting travelers interested in luxury experiences and a rich cultural atmosphere.

Recommended Videos

U.S. travel patterns also suggest that Americans are opting for 2 to 3-week stays for international getaways, whereas travelers from other regions like India, the UK, and Germany plan extended escapes that often last more than one month. For those U.S. travelers headed to Dubai, solo travel dominates, with most Americans booking a 1-week trip or longer. 

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

Editors’ Recommendations

This Georgia island was just named the most underrated travel destination in the U.S.
St. Simons Island is a quiet escape just off the coast of Georgia
St. Simons Island

Looking for a beach getaway without the crowds? U.S. News & World Report has just named St. Simons Island, Georgia, the most underrated travel destination in the country. As part of its annual Best Vacations rankings, the outlet evaluated more than 1,500 global destinations, scoring them across categories like culture, food, and adventure. When all the data was in, this quiet Georgia barrier island topped the list.

While St. Simons is a favorite summer spot for Georgians, it's often overlooked by travelers heading to more well-known beach destinations in Florida or the Carolinas. But the largest of the Golden Isles offers plenty of reasons to slow down and stay awhile, from dune-lined beaches and moss-draped oak trees to maritime forests and small shopping villages.

Read more
Kayak says this Canadian city is the top affordable global destination
Toronto, Canada took the top spot
Toronto

Looking for an international summer getaway that won’t break the bank? According to Kayak’s newly released Summer Travel Check-In report, Toronto is your best bet. The travel site analyzed thousands of searches and found that Toronto is the most affordable international destination this season, with average round-trip airfare costing just $331. The average airfare for international flights this summer is down 7% from last year.

Toronto, the capital of Ontario, is a busy, walkable city packed with things to do. You can visit the iconic CN Tower, explore world-class museums like the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Royal Ontario Museum, or catch a Toronto Blue Jays game at the waterfront Rogers Centre. For something more relaxed, hop on a ferry to the Toronto Islands or explore hip neighborhoods like Kensington Market and Queen West.

Read more
These surprising destinations are the summer’s hottest spots, according to Airbnb
Travelers are heading off the beaten path this summer
Rocca Pietore

Airbnb has unveiled its list of the top summer travel trends and destinations for 2025, and the results might surprise even seasoned travelers. Instead of the usual hotspots like Rome, Paris, or Athens, people are clearly seeking lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path locations that offer unique experiences and authentic charm.

Topping the list is Rocca Pietore, a small alpine village nestled in the heart of Italy’s Dolomites mountain range. Perfect for glacier hikes and scenic cable car rides with amazing views, Rocca Pietore offers a peaceful retreat far from crowded tourist hubs. Located about two hours north of Venice, it’s an ideal destination for travelers wanting to immerse themselves in nature and mountain culture.

Read more