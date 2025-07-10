Emirates reveals the top 5 summer destinations travelers can’t get enough of

Emirates’ latest analysis of global booking data has revealed where Americans – and international travelers- are headed this summer, showing a shift towards new cultural experiences and off-the-beaten-path destinations. The analysis of global booking data and search patterns revealed the top 5 most in-demand booking destinations through Emirates, which include Vietnam, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Japan, and France. The data also showed that U.S. travelers dream of Africa, with increased searches for destinations like Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa.

The top destination, Vietnam, has emerged as a trending summer destination, with a 61% leap in interest and a noted increase in booking demand. The airline, which flies to three areas in Vietnam with over 25 weekly flights, has recently launched services to new cities to meet the changing needs of travelers. The data also found that global outbound flight searches are up 7% YoY, with France (+35%), followed by Ireland, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. Close behind Vietnam is the island nation of Mauritius, which has seen a 41% increase in flight searches as the second most in-demand destination on the Emirates roster for summer travel. Sri Lanka has seen a 32% increase in interest, attracting travelers interested in luxury experiences and a rich cultural atmosphere.

U.S. travel patterns also suggest that Americans are opting for 2 to 3-week stays for international getaways, whereas travelers from other regions like India, the UK, and Germany plan extended escapes that often last more than one month. For those U.S. travelers headed to Dubai, solo travel dominates, with most Americans booking a 1-week trip or longer.