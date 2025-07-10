 Skip to main content
Norwegian Cruise Line cuts dozens of sailings — are you affected?

The cruise line cut over 41 sailings in 2026 and 2027

By
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced the cancellation of 41 Caribbean sailings scheduled for the 2026-2027 winter season due to a significant fleet redeployment. The cancellations include all 21 voyages aboard the Norwegian Breakaway, which were originally set to depart from San Juan, Puerto Rico, between November 8, 2026, and March 28, 2027. In addition, all 20 scheduled sailings on the Norwegian Prima, planned to operate out of New Orleans from November 15, 2026, to March 28, 2027, have also been canceled.

According to a letter sent to guests and travel partners on Monday, this move is part of a strategic reshuffling intended to better match ship homeports with passenger demand and route capacity. As part of the redeployment, the Breakaway will relocate from San Juan to New Orleans to focus on Western Caribbean itineraries. Meanwhile, the Prima will reposition from New Orleans to San Juan to serve the Southern Caribbean routes.

The announcement has sparked reactions from travelers on social media, with many expressing frustration over the unexpected cancellations. While the cancellations may disrupt some cruise vacation plans, the company emphasizes that the redeployment is designed to improve overall guest experience by aligning ships more closely with market demand.

What to do if your sailing is affected

Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line

If your cruise has been canceled, Norwegian Cruise Line encourages you to contact their customer service team directly for help with rebooking, refunds, or alternative options.

NCL is offering a full refund to all affected guests, along with a 10% future cruise credit that can be used on any sailing through December 31, 2027. 

For those interested in similar itineraries, rebooking on the alternate ship will open on August 8, 2025. This allows guests to try to secure a spot on the Norwegian Breakaway or Norwegian Prima after they switch homeports, keeping their vacation plans as close to original as possible.

