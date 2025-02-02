 Skip to main content
8 cruise travel tips: Avoid common mistakes and make your trip unforgettable

Use these tips to set sail with confidence

By
Princess cruise ship in Alaska
Princess Cruises

Are you planning a cruise? If I’m honest, I was so overwhelmed my first time on a cruise. I packed too much, forgot a few things, and had no idea how much planning went into getting the most out of my time on board and in port. But after a few more cruises under my belt (and a few lessons learned the hard way), I’ve got some cruise travel tips to help you have a fun, stress-free vacation. 

Everything you need to know to have your perfect cruise experience

Sun Princess cruise ship
Princess Cruises

1. Arrive at the port a day early

You know what they say — it’s better to be safe than sorry. Delays can happen, flights get canceled, traffic piles up, and weather can be unpredictable. That’s why EECC Travels recommends always arriving at your port city at least a day before your cruise departure so you won’t miss the ship. Plus, it gives you a chance to explore the city before you embark.

2. Pack a carry-on bag with essentials

When you board the cruise ship, your checked luggage might not arrive at your cabin for hours. That’s why you should keep a small carry-on with essentials like medication, a change of clothes, toiletries, and swimwear, so you can start enjoying your vacation right away.

3. Choose your cabin wisely

Trust me, cabins are not all the same. If you’re prone to seasickness, book a midship cabin on a lower deck where the ride is more stable. If you’re looking for quiet nights, avoid rooms near elevators, nightclubs, or other high-traffic areas.

4. Take advantage of embarkation day deals

Embarkation day is the perfect time to snag deals on spa packages, specialty dining reservations, or drink packages, according to Carnival Cruise Line. These often sell out quickly, though, so booking early can save you money and disappointment.

5. Know what’s included (and what’s not)

While cruises are often touted as “all-inclusive,” some extras come with a price tag. Specialty dining, alcoholic drinks, shore excursions, and gratuities might not be part of your base fare. You should review your cruise line’s policy to budget accordingly.

6. Book shore excursions in advance

Popular shore excursions tend to sell out fast, especially on larger ships. Booking in advance through the cruise line or a reputable third-party vendor ensures you won’t miss out on the activities you’re looking forward to.

7. Plan your onboard activities

Cruise ships offer a bunch of activities — think Broadway-style shows, fitness classes, trivia games, and more. Use the cruise line’s app or daily newsletter to plan your schedule and figure out your top picks.

8. Bring motion sickness remedies

If you get motion sickness, this is one of the cruise travel tips you definitely won’t want to ignore. Even seasoned cruisers can occasionally feel seasick, especially in rough waters. To help with the nausea, pack remedies like ginger candies, motion sickness bands, or medication like Dramamine, just in case. 

Cruise travel tips and FAQs 

Holland America cruise ship
Holland America Line

Do I need a passport for a cruise?

It depends on the cruise’s itinerary. U.S. citizens cruising to and from U.S. ports on closed-loop itineraries (starting and ending at the same port) can often use a government-issued ID and a birth certificate. But it’s always smart to bring a passport in case of emergencies.

Can I bring alcohol on a cruise?

Most cruise lines have strict rules about bringing alcohol. Some allow a limited amount of wine or Champagne, but hard liquor is typically prohibited. Check your cruise line’s alcohol policy before you pack.

What’s the best way to avoid getting seasick on a cruise?

Choose a midship cabin on a lower deck, where motion is less noticeable. Bring motion sickness remedies like ginger candies or medication, and stay hydrated. Getting some fresh air and focusing on the horizon can also help.

Are cruises good for solo travelers?

Cruises are great for solo travel. Many cruise lines offer solo traveler cabins and host social events to help you connect with fellow passengers. Look for cruise lines with activities designed specifically for solo adventurers.

What should I pack for a cruise?

When packing for a cruise, bring versatile clothing for casual, formal, and themed nights, along with comfortable shoes for excursions. Don’t forget essentials like sunscreen, a reusable water bottle, and a power strip with USB ports for charging your devices.

What’s the best time to book a cruise?

Wave season (January through March) is a great time to book, as cruise lines often offer discounted fares and perks like onboard credit. Booking last minute or far in advance can also help you get great deals.

