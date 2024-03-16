 Skip to main content
Do you need a passport to go on a cruise? It’s complicated

It depends on where you are cruising

Amanda Teague
By
carnival cruise
ed2456 / Pixabay

Cruising is a wonderful way to explore incredible destinations while also enjoying luxury accommodations and onboard entertainment. However, before you step foot on the cruise ship, it is smart to understand the documentation requirements to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience. So, do you need a passport to go on a cruise? Let’s dive into the details.

A cruise ship in the water.
Dylan Bman / Unsplash

Do you need a passport to go on a cruise?

Can I go on a cruise without a passport? Whether or not you need a passport to get on a cruise ship depends on several factors, such as your nationality, the cruise itinerary, and the ports you will be visiting. As a general rule of thumb, if your journey starts and ends at the same U.S. port, you will likely be fine without a passport. This is called a closed-loop cruise, and it allows you to visit several international destinations without ever needing to present your passport.

On the other hand, an open-loop cruise begins in one U.S. port and ends in a different U.S. port. These cruises often require passengers to present a passport before the cruise starts and again after it ends.

Where can I cruise without a passport?

As long as you are embarking on a closed-loop cruise that starts and ends in the United States, there are several places you can visit without a passport. These locations include:

  • The Bahamas
  • Mexico
  • Alaska
  • Hawaii
  • Bermuda
  • Canada
  • Caribbean

While most closed-loop cruises do not require a passport, there are a few exceptions. If you are heading on a closed-loop cruise to any of the following destinations, you will need a passport to disembark the cruise ship and enter the country.

  • Barbados
  • Guadeloupe
  • Haiti
  • St. Barts
  • Martinique
  • Trinidad and Tobago

If your cruise itinerary involves any of the above destinations, you will be asked to show your passport before leaving the United States.

What documentation is needed for a cruise?

Suppose you are traveling to a destination where a passport is not required. In that case, you will still be asked to present documents that confirm your identity and citizenship when leaving and entering the United States. If you are a United States citizen over the age of 16, you will need to show a government-issued ID, such as your driver’s license. Additionally, you will need to provide a document that proves your U.S. citizenship. Examples of these documents include:

  • Passport
  • State-issued enhanced driver’s license
  • Government-issued birth certificate
  • Consular Report of Birth Abroad
  • Certificate of Naturalization

U.S. citizens under the age of 16 are only required to present proof of citizenship.

Ship
Hornet_Pictures / Pixabay

The bottom line

Going on a cruise is possible without a passport, but it is important to check the specific documentation requirements with your cruise line as well as the countries you will be visiting on your journey. Also, while carrying a passport isn’t always necessary, it can offer several benefits, including smoother entry processes, flexibility in case of an emergency, and peace of mind during your travels.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
American Airlines makes major change to loyalty program to get you to book direct
American Airlines

The way travelers earn loyalty points and book flights is about to change significantly, thanks to a series of significant policy shifts by American Airlines. Starting May 1, the airline has announced a new rule in its loyalty program (American's AAdvantage program), which will only award miles and loyalty points for bookings made through "preferred" travel agencies. This update represents a significant shift in how travelers will approach booking flights and maintaining loyalty statuses.

What's changing for the American Airlines loyalty program?
The preferred status of travel agencies is now linked to their use of the New Distribution Capability (NDC). This change is nudges travelers to book directly with American Airlines or through specific agencies that align closely with their new booking systems. To be considered preferred, agencies must jump through all sorts of hoops, including new NDC usage thresholds.
Impact on travelers
As a frequent flyer, I've always valued the flexibility of booking through various platforms, often choosing the one offering the best deal or convenience. However, with this new policy, the ability to earn AAdvantage miles and points becomes tied to how and where the booking is made.

Read more
Before you travel, make sure you do this to your Google Maps app first
Person using Google Maps application on an Android smartphone

Are you planning an upcoming trip? Whether you're road-tripping across the country, backpacking through Europe, or simply heading to a family member’s house for the holidays, having access to accurate maps and navigation is essential when traveling. 

Google Maps has become one of the most widely used navigation apps for travelers worldwide. But before you fully put your trust in Google Maps to get you from point A to point B, there's an important calibration step you should take first. 

Read more
The hotel breakfast buffet items you should eat (and the ones you should always skip)
Avoid these foods at the breakfast buffet
Breakfast

Taking a trip, whether it is for business or for pleasure, often involves encountering the sizable spread of a hotel breakfast buffet. With the wide array of options offered, it can be easy to become overwhelmed and unsure of what choices align with your health goals and what should be approached with caution. Let’s take a look at the dos and don’ts of hotel breakfast buffets, providing you with the travel tips you need to make wise culinary decisions while on the road.

Hotel breakfast foods you should eat
When it comes to hotel breakfast, there are often dozens of options to choose from. But what should you add to your plate? If you see these foods on display at the breakfast buffet, grab them while you can.  
Local food
If you are visiting a new place, the breakfast buffet is a great place to introduce yourself to some of the area’s popular regional dishes. By indulging in regional specialties, travelers can immerse themselves in the culture and flavors of the destination. Additionally, consuming local produce and ingredients often means fresher, more flavorful options, supporting your health and the local economy.
Croissants
Indulging in croissants at a hotel breakfast buffet offers a delightful start to the day, providing a flaky buttery treat that will surely leave you satisfied. Beyond the incredible taste, croissants can provide a quick source of energy due to their carbohydrate content, making them an excellent choice for fueling up before a busy day of exploring. 

Read more