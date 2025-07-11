10 summer travel passport and visa tips every traveler should know

There’s nothing quite like the sinking feeling of realizing your passport has expired just weeks or even days before a big trip.

I’ve been there. Maybe you have too. Or you know someone who has. You spend all that time planning the perfect itinerary, booking flights, and daydreaming about your destination… only to get tripped up by a simple technicality that could’ve easily been avoided.

And with international travel on the rise, the margin for error is even smaller.

Nearly 60% of travelers around the world plan to take one to three international trips in 2025, and most say they’ll travel just as much or more than they did in 2024. With that much travel in motion, making sure your documents are in order is essential.

Mistakes like expired passports, missing visas, or last-minute paperwork issues are surprisingly common, especially during the busy summer travel season when everything feels a little rushed. That’s why getting ahead of it all is just as important as picking the right hotel.

Everything you need to know about passports and visas for summer travel

To help you avoid summer travel disruptions, border headaches, and unnecessary stress, David Alwadish, Founder & CEO of ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services, recommends the following passport and visa tips for every traveler heading out this summer.

1. Check passport expiration dates well in advance

This is a big one. Many countries won’t let you in if your passport is set to expire within six months of your arrival date. So even if you technically have a few months left, that might not cut it.

If travel plans are on your horizon, now’s the time to dig out your passport and double-check the expiration date. Renewing early can save you a lot of headaches (and expedited fees) later.

2. Keep kids’ passports up to date

If you’re traveling with children, keep in mind that kids’ passports don’t last as long as adult ones. Child passports (for those under 16) are only valid for five years, not ten.

Plus, renewals require parental consent and sometimes in-person appointments, which can take longer to coordinate. Do yourself a favor and get ahead of it, especially if you’re traveling as a family.

3. Research visa requirements early

Visa rules vary wildly depending on where you’re going and what passport you hold. Some countries offer visa-free entry for short visits, while others require applications weeks or months in advance.

Don’t assume you can just show up. Take some time to check your destination’s requirements and apply early if necessary. This is especially true if you’re planning multi-country travel in places like Southeast Asia or Africa.

4. Consider getting a passport card for easier land and sea travel

If your summer travel plans involve road-tripping to Canada or hopping on a cruise to Mexico or the Caribbean, a passport card might be worth looking into.

It’s smaller than a traditional passport (it fits right in your wallet), and it allows U.S. citizens to re-enter the U.S. by land or sea from certain neighboring countries. Just know that it’s not valid for international air travel, so it won’t replace your passport if you’re flying overseas.

5. Have digital and physical copies of travel documents

You don’t want to be stuck without your documents if your bag is lost or stolen. Before you go, scan your passport, visa, travel insurance, and itinerary, and email the files to yourself or save them in a secure cloud folder.

Also, print out a few paper copies to tuck into your carry-on or hotel safe. Having backups can make all the difference in an emergency.

6. Avoid scam passport renewal websites

Unfortunately, passport-related scams are more common than you think. If you Google “passport renewal,” you’ll likely come across unofficial websites that charge high fees or even steal your personal information.

You should stick with trusted names like ItsEasy.com or go through the U.S. State Department’s official site when applying for or renewing a passport. It’s the safest and most reliable route.

7. Use expedited passport services for last-minute travel

If you’re planning a last-minute trip and your passport is expired (or you just realized it’s missing), don’t panic. The State Department and some third-party couriers offer expedited processing for an additional fee.

In some cases, you may even be able to book an in-person appointment at a passport agency and get your passport in as little as 24–72 hours. Just be ready to hustle.

8. Check your passport for damage before traveling

A passport that’s torn, water-damaged, or otherwise defaced could be considered invalid, especially at border control. Even minor issues, like a loose cover or an ink smudge, can cause problems depending on the country.

If your passport has seen better days, it’s a good idea to renew it now rather than risk being denied entry later.

9. Ensure you have enough blank visa pages

Some countries require at least two blank visa pages in your passport for stamps and visas. If you’re a frequent traveler or your passport is getting full, this is something to pay attention to.

The U.S. no longer allows the addition of extra pages, so if you’re running low, you’ll need to renew your passport entirely (even if it hasn’t expired).

10. Register with your embassy abroad

This step is optional but smart, especially if you’re traveling somewhere off the beaten path or with a volatile political climate.

U.S. citizens can enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which lets the embassy know your travel plans and gives you updates in case of emergencies or natural disasters. It’s free, and it gives both you and your loved ones back home a little more peace of mind.