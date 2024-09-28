Hidden gems and iconic landmarks you can't miss

Canada truly has it all. As the second-largest country in the world, stretching across a whopping 3.85 million square miles, it’s packed with a little something for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re into exploring bustling cities, hitting up world-class ski slopes, or chasing the magic of the Northern Lights, Canada offers endless possibilities.

But with so much to see, how do you even begin to plan? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best places to visit in Canada. From cosmopolitan hotspots to breathtaking natural wonders, these destinations are sure to inspire your next big adventure.

Banff, Alberta

Banff, a charming resort town in Alberta, sits right in the heart of Banff National Park, surrounded by the beautiful Canadian Rockies. It’s perfect for both adventure lovers and those seeking a little luxury. Spend your days skiing, hiking, or exploring the beauty of Lake Louise, a glacial lake famous for its bright turquoise waters. After all that outdoor fun, unwind in one of Banff’s luxurious hotels and treat yourself to some relaxing spa time.

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island is a coastal gem known for its red-sand beaches, charming lighthouses, and incredible seafood — don’t leave without trying the famous PEI mussels or fresh lobster! You can spend your days hiking the scenic trails at Prince Edward Island National Park or teeing off at one of the island’s amazing golf courses. You may also want to stop by Green Gables Heritage Place, the inspiration for the beloved novel Anne of Green Gables.

Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler, a top spot for winter fun in British Columbia, is hands-down one of the best places to visit in Canada. Home to Whistler Blackcomb, one of North America’s largest ski resorts, it’s a paradise for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. When you’re not hitting the slopes, you can try everything from snowshoeing and tobogganing to bobsled rides and even ski jumping at Whistler Olympic Park, the venue for the 2010 Winter Olympics. And when the snow melts, Whistler transforms into a haven for hiking, mountain biking, and scenic gondola rides.

Niagara Falls, Ontario

If you’re looking for stunning views of iconic waterfalls, then head over to Niagara Falls. Although you can see the Falls from the U.S., the Canadian side has more space for tourist spots, so after you’ve marveled at the Falls, you can hop on a boat tour like the Hornblower Cruise to get up close to the mist. Clifton Hill, the lively entertainment district, is full of restaurants, arcades, and attractions like the SkyWheel. If you want a more relaxed vibe, visit the beautiful Niagara Parks or tour local wineries in the nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Just 145 miles north of Seattle sits the beautiful city of Vancouver. This British Columbia city is the perfect place to go for those looking for a blend of nature and city life. Start at Stanley Park, a massive urban park with amazing waterfront views and biking trails. For more adventure, head to Grouse Mountain for hiking or skiing, depending on the season. And don’t miss the Capilano Suspension Bridge, a thrilling walk through the treetops. Vancouver also has plenty of culture, with museums, art galleries, and fun outdoor markets to explore between your outdoor adventures.

Whitehorse, Northwest Territories

When searching for the best places to visit in Canada, you can’t skip out on Whitehorse, the capital of the Yukon territory and a hotspot for exploring the region’s rich history and culture. The Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre is a must-see, showcasing the lives of the Indigenous people in the area. Paddlers can explore the historic Yukon River, while hikers and mountain bikers can hit up hundreds of miles of trails. If you visit in winter, don’t miss the chance to catch the stunning Northern Lights. Plus, you’re just an hour’s drive from hot springs, the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, and Emerald Lake.

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto is Canada’s largest city and the fourth-largest city in North America. Many people recognize Toronto’s iconic skyline, dominated by the large CN Tower, which was once the tallest building in the world. Sports fans will love the Hockey Hall of Fame, where you can dive into the history of Canada’s favorite sport. Don’t forget to check out the St. Lawrence Market for delicious food and local vendors and explore diverse neighborhoods like Kensington Market for unique shops or the Distillery District for hip bars and boutiques.

Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria, the charming capital of British Columbia, is nestled on the southern tip of Vancouver Island and proudly showcases Canada’s British heritage. You can stroll through the lovely Inner Harbour, hop on a double-decker bus, or indulge in afternoon tea at one of the delightful tearooms. Don’t miss the Royal BC Museum for a deep dive into local history or a visit to the beautiful Butchart Gardens, where you can admire stunning floral displays.

Quebéc City, Quebéc

If you’re dreaming of Europe but are on a budget, Québec City is a perfect alternative and one of the best places to visit in Canada. Situated along the Saint Lawrence River, this charming city is a slice of French heritage in North America. Wander the cobblestone streets of Old Québec, where you can explore historic sites like Château Frontenac and the Plains of Abraham. Make sure you check out the Petit Champlain district for cute shops and cafes, and be sure to visit the impressive Citadel for a taste of history.