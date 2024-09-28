 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The best places to visit in Canada: Stunning nature, historic cities, and more

Hidden gems and iconic landmarks you can't miss

By
Canadian Flag
melissamahon / Pixabay

Canada truly has it all. As the second-largest country in the world, stretching across a whopping 3.85 million square miles, it’s packed with a little something for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re into exploring bustling cities, hitting up world-class ski slopes, or chasing the magic of the Northern Lights, Canada offers endless possibilities.

But with so much to see, how do you even begin to plan? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best places to visit in Canada. From cosmopolitan hotspots to breathtaking natural wonders, these destinations are sure to inspire your next big adventure.

Recommended Videos

Banff, Alberta

Skier at Banff Sunshine Village
Banff Sunshine Village / Unsplash

Banff, a charming resort town in Alberta, sits right in the heart of Banff National Park, surrounded by the beautiful Canadian Rockies. It’s perfect for both adventure lovers and those seeking a little luxury. Spend your days skiing, hiking, or exploring the beauty of Lake Louise, a glacial lake famous for its bright turquoise waters. After all that outdoor fun, unwind in one of Banff’s luxurious hotels and treat yourself to some relaxing spa time. 

Related

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island
csr_ch / Pixabay

Prince Edward Island is a coastal gem known for its red-sand beaches, charming lighthouses, and incredible seafood — don’t leave without trying the famous PEI mussels or fresh lobster! You can spend your days hiking the scenic trails at Prince Edward Island National Park or teeing off at one of the island’s amazing golf courses. You may also want to stop by Green Gables Heritage Place, the inspiration for the beloved novel Anne of Green Gables.

Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler Blackcomb panoramic photo
ArtTower / Pixabay

Whistler, a top spot for winter fun in British Columbia, is hands-down one of the best places to visit in Canada. Home to Whistler Blackcomb, one of North America’s largest ski resorts, it’s a paradise for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. When you’re not hitting the slopes, you can try everything from snowshoeing and tobogganing to bobsled rides and even ski jumping at Whistler Olympic Park, the venue for the 2010 Winter Olympics. And when the snow melts, Whistler transforms into a haven for hiking, mountain biking, and scenic gondola rides.

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Niagara Falls waterfall
Edward Koorey / Unsplash

If you’re looking for stunning views of iconic waterfalls, then head over to Niagara Falls. Although you can see the Falls from the U.S., the Canadian side has more space for tourist spots, so after you’ve marveled at the Falls, you can hop on a boat tour like the Hornblower Cruise to get up close to the mist. Clifton Hill, the lively entertainment district, is full of restaurants, arcades, and attractions like the SkyWheel. If you want a more relaxed vibe, visit the beautiful Niagara Parks or tour local wineries in the nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Science World Vancouver
ArtTower / Pixabay

Just 145 miles north of Seattle sits the beautiful city of Vancouver. This British Columbia city is the perfect place to go for those looking for a blend of nature and city life. Start at Stanley Park, a massive urban park with amazing waterfront views and biking trails. For more adventure, head to Grouse Mountain for hiking or skiing, depending on the season. And don’t miss the Capilano Suspension Bridge, a thrilling walk through the treetops. Vancouver also has plenty of culture, with museums, art galleries, and fun outdoor markets to explore between your outdoor adventures.

Whitehorse, Northwest Territories

Northern Lights Canada
brigachtal / Pixabay

When searching for the best places to visit in Canada, you can’t skip out on Whitehorse, the capital of the Yukon territory and a hotspot for exploring the region’s rich history and culture. The Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre is a must-see, showcasing the lives of the Indigenous people in the area. Paddlers can explore the historic Yukon River, while hikers and mountain bikers can hit up hundreds of miles of trails. If you visit in winter, don’t miss the chance to catch the stunning Northern Lights. Plus, you’re just an hour’s drive from hot springs, the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, and Emerald Lake.

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Canada
geraldfriedrich2 / Pixabay

Toronto is Canada’s largest city and the fourth-largest city in North America. Many people recognize Toronto’s iconic skyline, dominated by the large CN Tower, which was once the tallest building in the world. Sports fans will love the Hockey Hall of Fame, where you can dive into the history of Canada’s favorite sport. Don’t forget to check out the St. Lawrence Market for delicious food and local vendors and explore diverse neighborhoods like Kensington Market for unique shops or the Distillery District for hip bars and boutiques.

Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria, Canada
jmattaikenjd2009 / Pixabay

Victoria, the charming capital of British Columbia, is nestled on the southern tip of Vancouver Island and proudly showcases Canada’s British heritage. You can stroll through the lovely Inner Harbour, hop on a double-decker bus, or indulge in afternoon tea at one of the delightful tearooms. Don’t miss the Royal BC Museum for a deep dive into local history or a visit to the beautiful Butchart Gardens, where you can admire stunning floral displays. 

Quebéc City, Quebéc

Quebéc City, Quebéc, Canada
festivio / Pixabay

If you’re dreaming of Europe but are on a budget, Québec City is a perfect alternative and one of the best places to visit in Canada. Situated along the Saint Lawrence River, this charming city is a slice of French heritage in North America. Wander the cobblestone streets of Old Québec, where you can explore historic sites like Château Frontenac and the Plains of Abraham. Make sure you check out the Petit Champlain district for cute shops and cafes, and be sure to visit the impressive Citadel for a taste of history.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
The most gorgeous places to visit in Arizona
brown valley during a grey cloudy sky

Arizona is a state of endless beauty. From the vast expanse of the Grand Canyon to the serene waters of Lake Powell, the rugged peaks of Monument Valley to the vibrant red rocks of Sedona, there’s no shortage of stunning places to explore. Let’s take a look at the most gorgeous places to visit in Arizona.
1. Grand Canyon National Park

No list of Arizona’s most beautiful spots would be complete without mentioning the Grand Canyon. This UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most famous natural landmarks in the world. Standing at the rim, you can’t help but feel humbled by the sheer size and grandeur of this massive chasm. The Colorado River, which carved out the canyon over millions of years, snakes its way through the bottom, creating a mesmerizing view that’s different every time you look. 
2. Sedona

Read more
These are the best places to visit in October
Where are you heading next?
Church in New England (Berkshires)

As October rolls in, the world transforms into a traveler’s paradise. Whether you’re drawn to the beautiful colors of fall foliage, eager to escape to a sun-soaked tropical getaway, or are searching for less crowded, off-peak destinations abroad, October offers a wealth of exciting options.

With cooler weather in many regions and fewer tourists in others, it’s the perfect time to embark on your next adventure. Let’s explore the best places to visit in October, from picturesque autumn landscapes to exotic retreats and hidden gems around the globe.
Yellowstone National Park

Read more
Looking for the best Caribbean islands to visit? Check out our list
Check out these incredible destinations
Grenada

Are you dreaming of sun-soaked beaches and crystal-clear waters? The Caribbean is calling! With more than 700 islands, reefs, and cays spread across 30 territories, planning your perfect getaway can be overwhelming. Whether you’re looking for a single destination to relax and unwind or eager to island-hop and explore multiple paradises, we’ve got you covered. We’ll guide you through the best Caribbean islands to visit, each offering its own unique attributes. Ready to discover your next tropical escape? 
Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia, an island nation in the eastern Caribbean, is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and iconic Piton mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Towering over 2,000 feet, these twin volcanic spires dominate the landscape, offering incredible views and unforgettable experiences.

Read more