These are the best European destinations

With its rich history, natural beauty, and incredible cuisine, Europe offers hundreds of different cities for travelers to explore. But which city or country should you choose for your European vacation? European Best Destinations recently released their list of the best places to visit in Europe. 1 million travelers chose these destinations from 172 different countries, who narrowed down the list from 500 to 20. These are the cities that topped the list.

Marbella, Spain – the best destination in Europe for 5-star holidays

Coming in at number one on the list, Marbella, Spain, was voted the best destination in Europe for 5-star destination travelers. Nestled along the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean, Marbella boasts a glamorous ambiance where indulgence and sophistication intertwine effortlessly. When visiting Marbella, you can enjoy several incredible all-inclusive resorts, top-class golf courses, and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Monaco – the best destination in Europe for safety

If you are searching for a safe country to travel to, look no further than Monaco. Monaco stands out on the list as one of the safest places to visit in Europe. With its low crime rates and vigilant law enforcement, Monaco provides a sense of security and safety, offering visitors peace of mind during their stay. Whether you are strolling along the gorgeous Monte Carlo Harbor or indulging in high-end shopping at Casino Square, you can enjoy your stay in Monaco knowing that safety is a top priority.

Malta – the best destination in Europe for nature lovers

Malta, a picturesque country located in the heart of the Mediterranean, is a paradise for nature lovers. Despite its small size, Malta has an incredibly diverse landscape characterized by rugged cliffs, golden beaches, and tranquil countryside. With its mild climate and abundant sunshine year-round, Malta is the perfect setting for outdoor adventurers, from hiking and birdwatching to snorkeling and diving.

Geneva, Switzerland – the best destination in Europe for all-year-round events

Geneva, Switzerland, made the list as one of the best places to visit in Europe for all-year-round events, captivating visitors with its dynamic calendar of cultural, sporting, and diplomatic gatherings. Whether it’s enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the Geneva International Motor Show in spring, experiencing the Montreux Jazz Festival in the summer, or taking in the charming Christmas markets in the winter, Geneva promises an unforgettable experience for travelers every month of the year.





Recommended Videos

Book your European vacation today

Other European destinations that made the list include Batumi, Georgia; Riga, Latvia; Madeira, Portugal; and Florence, Italy.

Europe offers a wide range of captivating destinations, each brimming with its own unique charm and allure. No matter which destination you choose, Europe promises the adventure of a lifetime. So, book your trip, pack your bags, and experience the wonders of Europe firsthand.

Editors' Recommendations