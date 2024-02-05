 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Do Rimowa suitcases go on sale? When and where to shop

John Alexander
By
Rimowa suitcase by the beach.
Rimowa

Rimowa is a luxury travel brand. This means that if Rimowa goes on sale you can score big dollars in savings. The unfortunate thing, however, is that even if you visit the site daily and check during every holiday, you may never see a deal. What gives?

The brand doles out discounts in a way that you might not be used to, or don’t even consider to be true “discounts” when compared to more traditional manufacturers, but the Rimowa site does have suitcases that cost less. Here, we look at the brand closely, figure out what’s up with their sales scheme, and help you get Rimowa at an affordable price.

Recommended Videos

The best place to shop Rimowa

The best place to shop for Rimowa suitcases is their website. There are two primary reasons for doing so:

  • As a luxury brand, the possibility of finding counterfeit products is high, just as with Rolex fakes. The only way you can ensure you get a real Rimowa suitcase is via their website.
  • Rimowa offers a lifetime guarantee on most of their products. Buying from the store directly gives you the best chance of qualifying for this guarantee.

There may be reasons to buy from Amazon (see below) but we generally advise against it due to the above issues. There is no official Rimowa shop page on Amazon at the time of this writing, though their brand is represented by a brand tag.

Related

Does Rimowa have sales?

The Rimowa shop does not have sales in the direct sense. As time progresses, the MSRP on products is subject to change, and when this happens you can effectively treat the new price as a sale price. The upside to all of this is that you don’t really need to wait to get a good deal, as you can find some of the worlds best luxury luggage suitecases at the standard price right now.

Note that recurring customers may get specialized returning or loyalty customer offers, though these are not guaranteed and are not “sales” as such.

Other ways to get Rimowa discounts

Just because you can’t get an explicit sale offer on the Rimowa website doesn’t mean you can’t get a discount on the merch. Try these techniques as alternatives to get Rimowa products at a lower price.

Buy refurbished Rimowa from Rimowa

We’ve long been fans of online consignment stores for clothing and other goods. For Rimowa, the best way to get refurbished goods is directly through their website. Their only listings show the product you’d be purchasing, in and out, clearly showing you any remains defects after the company has worked on it. Rimowa refers to this program as “Rimowa Re-crafted” and the products are considered “Pre-loved” suitcases and luggage. This service is specifically for their aluminum suitcases, so if you’re specifically after Rimowa suitcase sales, this is your best alternative. Note that the guarantee for refurbished products will be different than the lifetime one we typically see elsewhere throughout the store. Tap the button below to see what is on offer now or sign up for their email list, giving you instant notification when something new comes in.

Buy lower cost Rimowa products

It is not a sale, per se, but the lowest cost Rimowa luggage is a discount when compared to most of their products. While their most advertised products are over $1,000 MSRP, you can get a lot of their products for hundreds of dollars less than this four-digit mark. If you’re (rightfully) skeptical of this idea, do a quick comparison of the and the (at least for standard travel). There are differences, but they aren’t so far apart as you might expect, considering the latter is (at the time of this writing) nearly five times the price of the former. We consider the lower-end, but still luxurious, Rimowa luggage to be a “discount” of sorts.

Rimowa deals on Amazon

While the Rimowa store is the best place to get Rimowa, you can still shop for Rimowa on Amazon (and other places) via third party sellers. And, sometimes these third party sellers are offering sales and discounts. Once again, due to issues of counterfeiting and the possibility of not getting the lifetime guarantee, this method is not overwhelmingly recommended. If you do purchase Rimowa discounts from Amazon, make sure the seller is legit and that you can get your lifetime guarantee (if applicable). Shop these deals at your own peril.

When to buy Rimowa

As you might’ve been able to tell from the info above, there is no real best time to shop Rimowa. Alternatively speaking, since the prices don’t change dramatically, now is the best time to shop Rimowa. Or tomorrow. Or next year. Basically, buy your Rimowa suitcase when you need it or want it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Here’s Where to Find Best Art Hotels in the United States
A Cubist portrait at the Gallery Art Hotel, Vake, Tbilisi, Georgia

After perusing some world’s best art hotels, we move our focus back home. From the East Coast to the West Coast, there are some incredible places to not only lay your head, but also feast your eyes on stunning artwork in fine stays across these states.

Come with The Manual on a tour from a new exhibit at New York’s Barclay, to the Midwest and South in Cincinnati and Nashville, across the Rockies in Denver, and down into Los Angeles for some of the best art hotels in the United States.

Read more
Medellín Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Do, and More
Panorama of Medellín sitting under the Andes.

Looking for travel adventure, eats, and endless experience in a perfect urban mountain metropolis? Medellín, Colombia should be high on your list. Medellín is almost always between 63 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit. In Colombia, the weather is dictated by elevation rather than location. With its borders both above and below the equator, the country remains hot n' steamy at sea-level Cartagena, cool on Bogotá’s plateau high in the Andes Mountains, and, not unlike the best of Goldilocks’ burglary, Medellín is juuust right, tucked into the Aburrá Valley under mountains that keep the warm air in and the rain out.

There are almost endless places to visit, view, and eat under the Medellín sun. Colorful homes line up next to colonial hotels, modern museums, and swanky hotels. Music adds spice to the air, as do grilling meats and the lights that splash across the evening. After you’re done with consumption, the city offers an abundance of urban retreats. Swim, hike, fly across the sky via this Manual guide.

Read more
For Sale: The Stunning Bahamian Island Where Fyre Festival Didn’t Happen
Saddleback Cay

Fyre Festival will go down in history as one of, if not the, greatest disasters in music festival history. For those who (almost) attended, it was a debacle of near-epic proportions. For the rest of us, it became fodder for the social media zeitgeist. Now, the private Caribbean island widely and fraudulently touted as the postcard-worthy home of the festival is up for sale.

Over “two transformative weekends” in 2017, the Fyre Festival promised to “exceed all expectations” with “the best in food, art, music, and adventure.” From the marketing to the ticket sales to the non-event itself, it was a whirlwind of misinformation about the location, the “gourmet” catering, the five-star accommodations, and even the artists. There’s a reason both Hulu and Netflix dedicated full-blown, American Greed-worthy documentaries to the debacle (As if you needed another great Netflix documentary to add to the growing queue you’ll never have time to watch). When the smoke cleared in 2018, the event organizer was ordered to forfeit more than $26 million and sentenced to six years in prison.

Read more