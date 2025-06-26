 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This quiet Italian region is Europe’s best-kept luxury secret

Looking for hidden luxury? Head to Umbria, Italy

By
Umbria, Italy
chscalone / Pixabay

A new study from CV Villas has revealed Europe’s most underrated luxury destinations, and the quiet Italian region of Umbria tops the list. The travel agency analyzed reviews for top attractions across 50 lesser-visited European locations to uncover hidden gems that offer both luxury and authenticity. Umbria earned an impressive “underrated luxury score” of 94.67 out of 100.

Bordering Tuscany, Lazio, and Le Marche, Umbria is often called the green heart of Italy. Unlike its more famous neighbor, Tuscany, Umbria remains uncrowded, offering visitors a more intimate and authentic Italian experience. This landlocked region is known for its medieval hill towns, beautiful forests, and world-class cuisine.

Recommended Videos

Among its many highlights is the stunning Lago Trasimeno, often considered Umbria’s answer to Lake Como. The peaceful lake, dotted with three islands and lined with medieval villages, is perfect for a relaxing escape. Another must-see is the Marmore Waterfall, one of Europe’s tallest and the world’s second-largest man-made waterfall, originally engineered by the Romans.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

For a taste of local tradition, travelers visiting in May can witness the Festa dei Ceri in Gubbio, a centuries-old race celebrating the town’s patron saints.

Other destinations on the list include Biarritz, France, a glamorous seaside escape, and Paphos, Cyprus, known for its beautiful beaches and affordable luxury.

Underrated luxurious destinations: The full list

Biarritz, France 
Biarritz, France  goodlynx / Pixabay

These are all of the destinations that made CV Villas’ list.

  1. Umbria, Italy 
  2. Biarritz, France 
  3. Paphos, Cyprus 
  4. Brittany, France 
  5. Emilia-Romagna, Italy 
  6. Paros, Greece
  7. San Sebastian, Spain 
  8. Antibes, France 
  9. St. Ives, United Kingdom 
  10. Taormina, Italy 
  11. Ferragudo, Portugal 
  12. Bordeaux, France 
  13. Valletta, Malta 
  14. Skiathos, Greece 
  15. Valencia, Spain 
  16. Puglia, Italy 
  17. Montpellier, France 
  18. Occitanie, France 
  19. Soller, Spain 
  20. Bilbao, Spain
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Hidden in plain sight: Understated luxury inside Nobu Hotel Atlantic City
A hidden, exclusive gem inside Ceasar's Atlantic City hotel
Nobu Atlantic City

I walked the Atlantic City boardwalk dozens of times last summer, yet completely missed the hidden Nobu Hotel inside Caesar's Atlantic City. Nobu Hotel Atlantic City, which opened in early 2024, is Atlantic City's hidden luxury gem. Situated within Caesar's Atlantic City, the Nobu Hotel occupies 85 rooms on the 42nd, 43rd, and 44th floors of the hotel. Having dined at the top-tier Nobu restaurant in my recent visit to Atlantis Bahamas, it's safe to say I was pretty excited for my first stay at a Nobu hotel. This boutique luxury experience almost feels like a secret and exclusive club, situated on the top three floors of the Centurion Tower. Decorated with neutral color schemes, modern touches, and subtle Japanese nuances, here's what it's like to stay at this concealed gem.

Special check-in and access for Nobu Hotel Atlantic City

Read more
This hotel hosted 22 presidents — and now it’s serving their favorite drinks
Toast like a president this July at Milwaukee's historic Pfister Hotel
Cocktail

Looking for a fun Midwest getaway this summer? Celebrate Independence Day (and kick off the countdown to America’s 250th birthday) with a presidential twist at Milwaukee’s most iconic stay: The Pfister Hotel. This historic landmark has welcomed 22 U.S. Presidents since William McKinley and is now honoring that legacy in a creative way.

All July long, The Pfister is offering a limited-time cocktail menu dubbed “Presidential Pours,” inspired by the favorite drinks of former Commanders-in-Chief. Served in the hotel’s elegant lobby lounge and its 23rd-floor bar, Blu, known for its views of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan, the menu gives guests a chance to sip like a statesman.

Read more
Around the world in 60 days: The ultimate luxury travel experience
Rajasthan

Recent travel trends suggest travelers are seeking inspiration through entertainment. Thanks to Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, travelers are now hopping aboard the "around the world" travel trend. Data from Spate suggests that social media views on videos related to travel around the world have increased by 20% this quarter, with an average weekly view of 79.6 million.

Additionally, the search term "trip around the world" has increased by 5% this past quarter, indicating that travelers are interested in continent-hopping. Building on this trend concept, Butterfield & Robinson has launched a new "60-Day Around the World" trip that seamlessly blends luxury, culture, and conscious travel into a single journey.

Read more