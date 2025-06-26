This quiet Italian region is Europe’s best-kept luxury secret

A new study from CV Villas has revealed Europe’s most underrated luxury destinations, and the quiet Italian region of Umbria tops the list. The travel agency analyzed reviews for top attractions across 50 lesser-visited European locations to uncover hidden gems that offer both luxury and authenticity. Umbria earned an impressive “underrated luxury score” of 94.67 out of 100.

Bordering Tuscany, Lazio, and Le Marche, Umbria is often called the green heart of Italy. Unlike its more famous neighbor, Tuscany, Umbria remains uncrowded, offering visitors a more intimate and authentic Italian experience. This landlocked region is known for its medieval hill towns, beautiful forests, and world-class cuisine.

Among its many highlights is the stunning Lago Trasimeno, often considered Umbria’s answer to Lake Como. The peaceful lake, dotted with three islands and lined with medieval villages, is perfect for a relaxing escape. Another must-see is the Marmore Waterfall, one of Europe’s tallest and the world’s second-largest man-made waterfall, originally engineered by the Romans.

For a taste of local tradition, travelers visiting in May can witness the Festa dei Ceri in Gubbio, a centuries-old race celebrating the town’s patron saints.

Other destinations on the list include Biarritz, France, a glamorous seaside escape, and Paphos, Cyprus, known for its beautiful beaches and affordable luxury.

