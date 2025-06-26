 Skip to main content
Miami welcomes Presidente Bar, one of Latin America's best cocktail spots






Miami’s cocktail scene just got a major upgrade. This week, Presidente Bar, the legendary Buenos Aires-based cocktail institution, opens its doors in Wynwood, marking the bar’s highly anticipated U.S. debut. Known for its cinematic interiors and immersive drinking experiences, Presidente arrives with serious global acclaim, having earned a coveted spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list and a #21 worldwide ranking in 2021.

Originally founded in 2017 inside a beautifully restored national heritage mansion in Buenos Aires’ Recoleta neighborhood, Presidente Bar quickly became a destination for cocktail lovers around the world. The vision comes from Sebastián “Seba” García, the bar’s Co-Founder and Creative Director, widely celebrated as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Figures in the Cocktail Industry by Drinks International. Now, Miami drinkers have the chance to experience the magic firsthand.

“It’s an honor to open Presidente’s first U.S. location right here in Miami,” says García. “The city’s energy reminds me of Buenos Aires – bold, inventive, and full of soul. We’re bringing that same spirit to Wynwood and look forward to serving cocktails that tell stories, creating spaces that spark emotion, and sharing our deep love for hospitality.”

The space and menu




Presidente Bar Miami offers seating for 160 guests across two spaces: a 100-seat main room and the hidden La Biblioteca, which seats 60.

The cocktail menu, crafted by Sebastián García, highlights native ingredients and bold Latin American flavors. Signature drinks include the Un Beso Más with rye and cacao, the refreshing Patagonia Fix, the aromatic Mezcalicus, the Mexpresso Martini, and the spicy Daiquiriña.

The bar also offers premium wines, rare sakes like Senkin Modern “Muku” Junmai Daiginjo, and international beers.

Executive Chef Kevin Acosta leads the globally inspired food menu, featuring shareable plates and Latin American flavors with a Florida twist. Standouts include Kale & Spinach Fritters, Crispy Causa with pulpo, Wagyu Sliders, Porcini Ravioli, Patagonian Pink Risotto, a 14oz Ribeye, and a raw bar with ceviches and tiraditos. Desserts like the Piña Colada Pavlova and Flanbrûlée de Dulce de Leche round out the experience.

Presidente Bar Miami is located at 146 NW 28th Street and is open Wednesday through Sunday, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable or by calling 305-987-1267.

