Don't miss these attractions

8 incredible things to do in Miami: Add these to your bucket list

Is a trip to Miami in your future? As the second largest metropolitan area in the southeast after Atlanta, Miami welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. With over 300 high-rise buildings piercing the sky, Miami has the third-largest skyline in the United States. However, there’s more to this bustling city than its architectural wonders. Miami is a melting pot of culture, adventure, and natural beauty. Whether you are seeking urban attractions, gorgeous beaches, or serene nature, Miami has it all. These are just a few of the best things to do in Miami during your trip.

1. Wynwood Walls

Wynwood Walls
IlseOrsel / Pixabay

Wynwood Walls, a vibrant street art museum, opened its doors in 2009 and has since become a cultural landmark, attracting over three million visitors annually. This dynamic outdoor gallery showcases large-scale works by renowned street artists from around the world, transforming the Wynwood district into an open-air canvas. Visitors can expect to be mesmerized by the colorful murals and intricate graffiti which cover the walls of former warehouses. Alongside the incredible visuals, you can explore galleries, take a guided tour, and experience special events all year round.

2. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Vizcaya Miami
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens offers a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of early 20th-century businessman James Deering. This living museum, housed in Deering’s 1916 waterfront estate, features a Main House with 34 rooms adorned with original furnishings. The estate also features 10 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens for visitors to enjoy. Additionally, the historic Vizcaya Village offers another layer of charm to the experience. If you visit on a Sunday, don’t miss the Vizcaya Village Farmers Market, which draws over 28,000 visitors annually, offering fresh produce and artisanal goods. 

3. Miami Design District

Design District
Olga V Kulakova / Shutterstock

The Miami Design District is easily one of the best things to do in Miami. This stylish neighborhood is known for its beautiful architecture, upscale shops, and diverse art galleries. Here, you’ll find a wide range of high-end shopping opportunities at luxury boutiques such as Alexander Wang, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana. After indulging in some retail therapy, visitors can savor delectable meals at popular eateries like Cote Miami or Elastika Restaurant. Beyond shopping and dining, the district also hosts a variety of cultural events and public art installations, making it a must-visit destination for visitors seeking a blend of creativity and luxury.

4. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
BLAZE Pro / Shutterstock

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is a must-visit in Miami, partly built on the historic site of a 1929 Sears department store, an Art Deco gem predating the famed Ocean Drive hotels. Beyond its impressive Broadway productions, the center offers a rich array of free events year-round. Family Fest, Free Gospel Sundays, CommuniTea LGBTQ+ celebration, and Heritage Fest are just a few of the many inclusive free events that draw diverse audiences. The center’s amazing architecture and cultural programs make it a cornerstone of Miami’s arts scene, providing enriching experiences for visitors of all ages.

5. South Beach

South Beach
brn2flyjets / Pixabay

Known for its gorgeous beaches and glamorous residents, South Beach is one of the best things to do in Miami. It’s a hotspot for nightlife and dining, where you can indulge in culinary delights at celebrity-chef eateries like Joe’s Stone Crab, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, and the iconic Prime 112. Stroll through Lincoln Road Mall, an open-air shopping and dining promenade offering a mix of trendy boutiques, art galleries, and cozy cafes. As night falls, South Beach transforms with its bustling nightlife scene, featuring renowned clubs like LIV, M2, and Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

6. Everglades National Park

Everglades
IlseOrsel / Pixabay

If you’re looking for a serene escape from Miami’s bustling city life, then check out Everglades National Park. Just 39 miles from Downtown Miami, the Shark Valley Visitor Center serves as the nearest entrance. Visitors can explore the park’s unique ecosystem independently or opt for a guided tour for a more in-depth experience. Guided tours often include airboat rides and wildlife spotting, providing a VIP touch to your visit. For those wishing to extend their stay, glamping tents offer a comfortable overnight option, allowing you to immerse yourself in the park’s natural beauty without sacrificing comfort.

7. Allapattah

People riding bikes and walking along Miami Beach.
Juan Rojas / Unsplash

The neighborhood of Allapattah is celebrated for its art scene, anchored by prestigious institutions like the Rubell Museum and Jorge Perez’s El Espacio 23. Visitors to this area can also enjoy the area’s diverse culinary offerings, from authentic Cuban eateries to trendy cafes serving local specialties. The neighborhood is also a hub for unique shopping experiences, with boutique stores and fun vintage shops lining its busy streets. This culturally diverse neighborhood is constantly evolving, with new attractions popping up frequently. 

8. Biscayne Bay

Biscayne Bay
orterrym / Pixabay

Biscayne Bay is one of the best things to do in Miami. This subtropical shallow estuary hosts two state aquatic preserves, a wildlife area, and a national park and marine sanctuary, making it a haven for nature lovers. The bay’s warm waters are ideal for a variety of activities, including canoeing, kayaking, fishing, sailing, paddleboarding, scuba diving, and snorkeling. For a more luxurious experience, consider a private yacht tour offering panoramic views of Miami’s iconic skyline against the backdrop of the bay’s tranquil waters.

