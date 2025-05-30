Don’t forget your shades — this city leads for sun, heat, and UV risk

If you’re planning a sunny escape this summer, make sure your sunglasses are packed, and not just for style. According to a new study by Overnight Glasses, Cairo, Egypt, ranks as the number one global destination where eye protection is most essential, thanks to its intense combination of heat, sunshine, and ultraviolet exposure.

The study analyzed 46 popular vacation hotspots using four key metrics: UV Index, average summer sunshine hours, temperature, and humidity. The results were combined into an Eye Protection Index, designed to highlight the destinations where travelers are most at risk of sun-related eye damage.

Cairo tops the list with an average UV Index of 12, paired with 11 hours of daily sunshine and average summer temperatures reaching 95ºF, giving it an Eye Protection Index of 98.02. Coming in second is Dubai, where the UV Index peaks at 11 and summer temperatures soar to a sweltering 105.8ºF, with some of the lowest humidity levels on the list.

A spokesperson from Overnight Glasses commented on the study: “What sets Dubai apart is its relatively lower humidity levels, which, while potentially more comfortable for some visitors, can actually increase the risk of eye dryness and irritation. This makes proper eye protection even more crucial for both residents and tourists.”

While Sydney, Australia recorded the highest UV Index overall at 13, it ranked eighth due to its cooler summer temperatures and shorter sunshine duration. Meanwhile, the United States doesn’t appear until number 20 with Miami, followed closely by Honolulu at number 21. Other U.S. cities making the cut include Los Angeles and San Diego.

