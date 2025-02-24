Bucket list destinations: Incredible places to visit in Australia

Table of Contents Table of Contents Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Sydney Byron Bay Kangaroo Island Melbourne The Great Barrier Reef region McLaren Vale Seventeen Seventy

I’ve always loved Australia. The laid-back vibe, the incredible nature, and yes – the accents. There’s just something about it that feels like another planet in the best possible way. It’s no surprise that Australia is a dream destination for travelers worldwide, packed with bucket list travel experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

From the iconic Sydney Opera House to the wild landscapes of the Outback, Australia is a land of adventure, stunning coastlines, and unique wildlife (hello, kangaroos and koalas). There are so many places to visit in Australia that guarantee an amazing time. Here are a few of our favorite must-visit destinations in The Land Down Under.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

Located in the heart of Australia’s Red Centre, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is a destination like no other. Spanning 512 square miles, this stunning park is home to Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta (The Olgas) – two of the country’s most famous natural landmarks.

Uluru, a 1,142-foot sandstone monolith, is estimated to be 500 million years old and holds deep cultural significance for the Anangu people, the area’s Traditional Owners. At sunset, it glows fiery red. Nearby, Kata Tjuta’s 36 domed rock formations offer incredible hiking trails and panoramic views.

Sydney

Perhaps the most well-known city in Australia, Sydney is a must-visit. The city’s population of 5.29 million will welcome you with open arms, making your time there extra special. With so many things to do in Sydney, it’s hard to know where to begin. Brekke Fletcher, Lonely Planet’s Senior Director of Content, had a lot to say about this amazing city.

“Sydney is rightfully considered one of the world’s most beautiful cities, where the natural splendor of cityside beaches collides with incredible urban architecture, including the Opera House,” said Fletcher. “It owes much of its good looks to its massive natural harbor, which is surrounded by a blend of skyscrapers, national parks, and multimillion-dollar homes.”

Byron Bay

Byron Bay is easily one of the best places to visit in Australia, and it’s not hard to see why. Located in New South Wales, this coastal gem is famous for its world-class surfing, scuba diving, and Humpback whale watching (June to November is prime time).

Beyond the waves, you might even spot a celeb – Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Zac Efron have all called Byron home. For the best views, hike to Cape Byron Lighthouse, Australia’s easternmost point. Then, unwind at one of the town’s cozy cafés, lively bars, or wellness retreats.

Kangaroo Island

Just a 45-minute ferry ride from Adelaide, the stunning Kangaroo Island is home to beaches, cliffs, and wildlife. Over a third of the island is protected in nature reserves, where you can spot kangaroos, sea lions, and koalas in their natural habitat. You’ll also want to check out Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch, both located inside Flinders Chase National Park.

There’s a lot to discover on Kangaroo Island aside from wildlife, according to Brekke Fletcher. “Kangaroo Island is a wildlife refuge like no other and also home to countless local producers, including distilleries, wineries, and beekeepers, the latter producing honey made from the only purebred Ligurian bee colony left in the world.”

Melbourne

Melbourne is a bustling city packed with sports, culture, and amazing food, making it one of the best places to visit in Australia. Catch an Aussie Rules football match at Victoria Park or a cricket game at the legendary MCG.

For breathtaking views, head to the Melbourne Skydeck or take a Yarra River cruise. Nature lovers will love the Royal Botanic Gardens, while foodies can explore the city’s famous laneways, packed with street art, cafés, and hidden bars. Don’t forget to take a day trip to the Yarra Valley for wine tasting or drive the Great Ocean Road for incredible coastal views.

The Great Barrier Reef region

You can’t talk about Australia without mentioning the Great Barrier Reef. Located off the northeast coast, it’s the world’s largest coral reef system, home to 400 types of coral, 1,500 fish species, and 4,000 types of mollusks.

Whether you’re into scuba diving, snorkeling, or glass-bottom boat tours, this natural wonder is a must-see. The city of Cairns is the perfect base for exploring the reef, offering plenty of tours and adventure activities. For the best experience, the best time to visit Australia for reef adventures is June to October, when the weather is warm and dry, the water is clear, and marine life is thriving.

McLaren Vale

Calling all wine lovers! Just a short drive from Adelaide, McLaren Vale is one of Australia’s top wine regions, boasting around 65 wineries. It’s the perfect stop on the way to Kangaroo Island, offering not just incredible Shiraz and Grenache, but also olive groves, almond orchards, and stunning beaches.

Spend the day wine tasting, cycling along the Shiraz Trail, or indulging in farm-to-table dining.

Seventeen Seventy

Seventeen Seventy (or just 1770, as the locals say) is a hidden gem and one of the most unique places to visit in Australia. Named after the year Captain Cook landed here, this tiny Queensland coastal town (with a population of just 125) is perfect for those looking to escape the crowds.

It’s the last spot where Australia’s east surf coast meets the Great Barrier Reef, meaning you can catch epic waves, camp right on the beach, or take a reef tour to Lady Musgrave Island.