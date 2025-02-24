 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Bucket list destinations: Incredible places to visit in Australia

Explore The Land Down Under

By
Sydney Australia
pattyjansen / Pixabay

I’ve always loved Australia. The laid-back vibe, the incredible nature, and yes – the accents. There’s just something about it that feels like another planet in the best possible way. It’s no surprise that Australia is a dream destination for travelers worldwide, packed with bucket list travel experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

From the iconic Sydney Opera House to the wild landscapes of the Outback, Australia is a land of adventure, stunning coastlines, and unique wildlife (hello, kangaroos and koalas). There are so many places to visit in Australia that guarantee an amazing time. Here are a few of our favorite must-visit destinations in The Land Down Under. 

Recommended Videos

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

Uluru
Henk-S / Pixabay

Located in the heart of Australia’s Red Centre, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is a destination like no other. Spanning 512 square miles, this stunning park is home to Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta (The Olgas) – two of the country’s most famous natural landmarks.

Related

Uluru, a 1,142-foot sandstone monolith, is estimated to be 500 million years old and holds deep cultural significance for the Anangu people, the area’s Traditional Owners. At sunset, it glows fiery red. Nearby, Kata Tjuta’s 36 domed rock formations offer incredible hiking trails and panoramic views.

Sydney

Sydney, Australia harbor
Dan Freeman / Unsplash

Perhaps the most well-known city in Australia, Sydney is a must-visit. The city’s population of 5.29 million will welcome you with open arms, making your time there extra special. With so many things to do in Sydney, it’s hard to know where to begin. Brekke Fletcher, Lonely Planet’s Senior Director of Content, had a lot to say about this amazing city.

“Sydney is rightfully considered one of the world’s most beautiful cities, where the natural splendor of cityside beaches collides with incredible urban architecture, including the Opera House,” said Fletcher. “It owes much of its good looks to its massive natural harbor, which is surrounded by a blend of skyscrapers, national parks, and multimillion-dollar homes.”

Byron Bay

Byron Bay
randersen / Pixabay

Byron Bay is easily one of the best places to visit in Australia, and it’s not hard to see why. Located in New South Wales, this coastal gem is famous for its world-class surfing, scuba diving, and Humpback whale watching (June to November is prime time). 

Beyond the waves, you might even spot a celeb – Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Zac Efron have all called Byron home. For the best views, hike to Cape Byron Lighthouse, Australia’s easternmost point. Then, unwind at one of the town’s cozy cafés, lively bars, or wellness retreats.

Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island
xiSerge / Pixabay

Just a 45-minute ferry ride from Adelaide, the stunning Kangaroo Island is home to beaches, cliffs, and wildlife. Over a third of the island is protected in nature reserves, where you can spot kangaroos, sea lions, and koalas in their natural habitat. You’ll also want to check out Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch, both located inside Flinders Chase National Park.

There’s a lot to discover on Kangaroo Island aside from wildlife, according to Brekke Fletcher. “Kangaroo Island is a wildlife refuge like no other and also home to countless local producers, including distilleries, wineries, and beekeepers, the latter producing honey made from the only purebred Ligurian bee colony left in the world.”

Melbourne

Melbourne
Jonny_Joka / Pixabay

Melbourne is a bustling city packed with sports, culture, and amazing food, making it one of the best places to visit in Australia. Catch an Aussie Rules football match at Victoria Park or a cricket game at the legendary MCG. 

For breathtaking views, head to the Melbourne Skydeck or take a Yarra River cruise. Nature lovers will love the Royal Botanic Gardens, while foodies can explore the city’s famous laneways, packed with street art, cafés, and hidden bars. Don’t forget to take a day trip to the Yarra Valley for wine tasting or drive the Great Ocean Road for incredible coastal views.

The Great Barrier Reef region

Great Barrier Reef
CoffeewithMilk / Pixabay

You can’t talk about Australia without mentioning the Great Barrier Reef. Located off the northeast coast, it’s the world’s largest coral reef system, home to 400 types of coral, 1,500 fish species, and 4,000 types of mollusks. 

Whether you’re into scuba diving, snorkeling, or glass-bottom boat tours, this natural wonder is a must-see. The city of Cairns is the perfect base for exploring the reef, offering plenty of tours and adventure activities. For the best experience, the best time to visit Australia for reef adventures is June to October, when the weather is warm and dry, the water is clear, and marine life is thriving.

McLaren Vale

McLaren Vale
barasa81 / Pixabay

Calling all wine lovers! Just a short drive from Adelaide, McLaren Vale is one of Australia’s top wine regions, boasting around 65 wineries. It’s the perfect stop on the way to Kangaroo Island, offering not just incredible Shiraz and Grenache, but also olive groves, almond orchards, and stunning beaches. 

Spend the day wine tasting, cycling along the Shiraz Trail, or indulging in farm-to-table dining. 

Seventeen Seventy

Seventeen Seventy
inderstar / Pixabay

Seventeen Seventy (or just 1770, as the locals say) is a hidden gem and one of the most unique places to visit in Australia. Named after the year Captain Cook landed here, this tiny Queensland coastal town (with a population of just 125) is perfect for those looking to escape the crowds. 

It’s the last spot where Australia’s east surf coast meets the Great Barrier Reef, meaning you can catch epic waves, camp right on the beach, or take a reef tour to Lady Musgrave Island.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Enjoy the ultimate cowboy adventure in this small Nevada town
Ely, Nevada embraces the Cowboy Core movement
Ely Nevada

Saddle up, Cowboy Core is taking over travel in 2025. With 44% of U.S. travelers eager for a "cowboycation," according to Skyscanner, the Wild West is calling. While destinations like Texas, Wyoming, and Tennessee might come to mind first, Ely, Nevada, is emerging as an unexpected cowboy haven.

This small town offers rugged adventure and old-school Western charm. Visitors can stroll past vintage storefronts, grab a drink in historic saloons, and immerse themselves in an authentic frontier experience. Ely delivers an ultimate cowboy escape without the crowds of more well-known Western destinations.
Embrace Cowboy Core travel in Ely, Nevada

Read more
The best time to go to Nashville: Top seasons for music, great weather, and more
When should you head to Music City?
Nashville

I love Nashville. Growing up with a music-obsessed dad, we'd take a family road trip to this iconic city at least once every few years. It became our tradition – cranking up the country tunes as we crossed the state line and stepped into a city that felt alive with energy. We've been to Nashville for Fourth of July celebrations, Christmas shows, and springtime adventures, and every season brings something special. Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned Nashville traveler, figuring out the best time to go to Nashville can really shape your experience.

The beauty of this city is that it's packed with things to do year-round. But depending on what you're looking for, whether it's catching live music, exploring unique destinations, or just soaking in great weather, timing is everything. Let’s dive into the top seasons for music, perfect temperatures, and those unforgettable things to do in Nashville.
The best time to go to Nashville for amazing weather

Read more
Indulge in Downtown Portland’s dining scene with these standout spots
Be ravenous in the Rose City
Portland, Oregon

Portland has long been known for its food scene. It's a circuit worth salivating over, but downtown, especially as of late, has mostly been left out. And to overlook the Rose City's central area is to forego truly exceptional meals, as capable as some of the best restaurants in America.

By all means, check out the city's vast number of neighborhoods — all with scores of esteemed eateries. But don't leave out downtown Portland restaurants, because while it may feel like other cities on the surface — the buildings, the chain establishments, the occasional unsavory character — there's too much flavor not to visit.

Read more