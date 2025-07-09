EF’s new “Go Americas” tours show why nearby adventures are worth it

As global tensions continue to shape travel plans, more adventurers are turning their eyes closer to home. With international conflicts, shifting travel advisories, and diplomatic uncertainties making overseas trips feel increasingly complicated, the travel industry is seeing a major move toward backyard adventures.

In fact, according to an upcoming EF Ultimate Break report, 78% of North American travelers now say they’re more interested in domestic and regional trips for their next big getaway.

Recommended Videos

Tapping into this growing trend, EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Adventures just unveiled four new “Go Americas” itineraries that prove you don’t have to fly across the world to find incredible experiences. These thoughtfully crafted tours showcase the beauty, culture, and excitement waiting just a few time zones away, no passport stress required.

“From the Denali National Park to Kauai’s Waimea Canyon to the majesty of mountain views from Sedona to Banff, there is a lot to see when you choose to travel closer to home right here North America,” said Heidi Durflinger, CEO, EF Word Journeys USA and operator of EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Adventures. “Even better – going guided helps you learn about the world that is around you, even if that world is right in our backyard.”

A wide variety of options

EF’s new Go Americas tours offer unforgettable adventures without leaving the continent:

EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Adventures also make these trips easy to book with low deposits (from $150 USD), interest-free payment plans, bundled airfare with airport transfers, and flexible cancel-for-any-reason protection.