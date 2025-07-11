Morocco’s newest luxury stay? Le Méridien just opened in Casablanca

Le Méridien has officially opened its doors in Morocco, bringing European glamour and a creative spirit to the heart of the city. The newly opened Le Méridien Casablanca is designed with the modern traveler in mind. Think 145 chic guest rooms, a rooftop lounge with amazing Atlantic views, a serene spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 25-meter indoor pool for that perfect post-flight reset.

Foodies will feel right at home with five vibrant dining spots, from globally inspired dishes at Le Marché to Mediterranean flavors at Le Safran, coffee-infused cocktails at Latitude Bar, and sweet treats at The Scoop gelato corner. The Rooftop Lounge is also a must-visit for sunset sips and panoramic views.

Recommended Videos

The hotel also caters to the business-minded with over 900 square meters of flexible event space and seven naturally lit meeting rooms, which are all part of Le Méridien’s globally recognized “Creative Meetings” concept.

Impressive arts and culture program

Le Méridien Casablanca is also a gateway to the city’s creative scene. To celebrate its opening, the hotel is launching a dynamic Art and Culture Programme aimed at connecting guests with Casablanca’s artistic community right from the start.

The program kicks off with a series of exciting events, including live exhibitions, artist residencies, curated gallery tours, interactive workshops, and after-work cocktail socials in the hotel’s public spaces. Through Le Méridien’s signature Unlock Art™ initiative, guests can also enjoy complimentary access to local museums and galleries just by showing their room keycard.

The hotel is partnering with some of Casablanca’s most influential cultural institutions, like L’Uzine, Villa des Arts, and Musée Abderrahman Slaoui, to bring unique experiences to life. It will also play an active role in the city’s cultural calendar, sponsoring high-profile events such as the Jazzablanca Festival and MADESIGN Expo. Expect VIP lounges, pop-up exhibitions, and exclusive content that celebrates Morocco’s rich artistic talent.