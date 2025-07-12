Have lost luggage? Here’s exactly what to do next

It’s happened to me before — stepping off a long flight, heading to baggage claim, and watching the carousel go around and around without ever seeing my suitcase.

At first, you tell yourself it’s just delayed. But then the crowd starts to clear, the belt slows to a stop, and reality sets in: Your luggage didn’t make it.

Losing your luggage is one of the most frustrating parts of travel, especially if you’re in an unfamiliar place. But while it’s definitely not ideal, it’s also something that happens more often than you’d think — and there are clear steps you can take to handle it calmly and efficiently.

Here’s what to do next when you’ve officially lost luggage.

1. Don’t leave the airport — head straight to baggage services

As soon as you realize your bag didn’t make it, go directly to the airline’s baggage services counter. It’s usually located near baggage claim. This is your first stop — don’t leave the airport until you’ve filed a claim.

Be ready to provide:

Your baggage claim ticket (usually attached to your boarding pass)

A description of your bag (color, brand, size, and any distinguishing features)

Your contact information and destination address (especially if you’re just starting your trip)

Once your claim is filed, the airline will give you a reference number. Hold on to that. You’ll need it to track your bag later and to follow up if it’s delayed for more than a day or two.

2. Ask about reimbursement for essentials

Most airlines will cover basic necessities if your bag doesn’t show up right away. These will be things like toiletries, a change of clothes, and other essentials.

The amount varies, and you may need to keep receipts to get reimbursed, so make sure to ask:

What’s covered?

Is there a daily limit?

Do you need to submit receipts to get reimbursed?

If you’ve checked your bag on a credit card that includes travel insurance (many premium cards do), you might be entitled to additional compensation there, too.

3. Track your bag online (yes, it’s a thing)

Most major airlines now offer online baggage tracking tools. With your reference number, you can check the status of your bag, whether it’s still being located or already on its way to you. Many airlines will deliver your luggage to your hotel or home once it’s found.

4. Keep your cool and follow up

Lost luggage is stressful, especially if you’re traveling for a special occasion or only in town for a few days. But it helps to stay calm and persistent.

Check the status of your claim daily and don’t be afraid to follow up by phone or email if there’s no update. Being proactive can go a long way.

5. Know when to file a claim for compensation

If your bag is declared officially lost — usually after five to 14 days, depending on the airline — you may be eligible for compensation.

The amount varies depending on the airline and the country you’re flying in, but there are limits:

For domestic U.S. flights, the cap is around $4,700

For international flights , the maximum is about $1,700 (based on the Montreal Convention)

You’ll likely need to provide a list of what was in your bag, along with estimated values and receipts if you have them.

A few lost luggage tips for next time

Sadly, lost luggage can’t always be avoided, but here’s how to minimize the hassle in the future: