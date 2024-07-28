 Skip to main content
The 5 best things to do in Dubai for an epic adventure

Skyline of Dubai daytime
ZQ Lee via Unsplash

In the United Arab Emirates, positioned along the Persian Gulf, Dubai continues to grow as an international destination. From its origins in the 1800s to today, it’s gone from a fishing village to an epicenter of culture, trade, and tourism. Around every corner, there’s something new to explore.

If it’s your first time visiting the city in the desert, zeroing in on the best attractions takes time and energy. To help you find the best, we’ve compiled our favorites, from adrenaline rush experiences to immersive cultural sites. Let’s dive in.

Dubai: The best things to do on your Middle Eastern getaway

Like a desert oasis, Dubai quenches your thirst for travel adventure. From the tallest building in the world to a trip into the clouds, there’s exhilaration waiting by the ocean. Here are the five best things to do in this Middle Eastern hub.

Flying with falcons by Balloon Adventures Dubai

Balloon Adventures Dubai

Take a private trip above the desert landscape, with you and your pilot the only occupants. After being picked up at your hotel and driven into the wide open expanse, you’ll fly 4,000 feet above the dream-like surroundings. Your pilot is also an expert falcon handler, giving you an up-close view of a bird-of-prey in its realm. That provides a stunning look at these air-borne creatures, who can fly up to 8,000 ft. high and reach speeds of 150 mph. 

Besides that, take in the expansive dunes, and you might see an Oryx or Camel loping along. But be sure to book ahead to reserve your place.

Take in the sky at the world’s tallest building

Skyscraper Burj Khalifa
Nick Fewings via Unsplash

It’s not every day you’re in the presence of the world’s tallest structure. Standing 2,716.5 ft. tall, with 160 stories, the Burj Khalifa towers over the surroundings. Get whisked by a high-speed elevator to the top and experience a mountain-top-like view from the world’s highest observation deck. 

After taking in the view, visit the world’s highest lounge and grab coffee or tea, along with gourmet canapes. Before going, you can secure tickets online at the time of your choice. 

Dubai spice souk

Dubai Spice Souk
Jon Villanueva via Unsplash

Immerse yourself in Middle-Eastern culture in this spice market with nuanced smells and sights. Typical offerings include saffron, Persian dried limes, rose hips, traditional spice mixes, and barberries. After savoring the scents, visit stalls selling artisan-made clothing, lanterns, souvenirs, and more. Besides that, two-dozen restaurants bring eclectic flavors, and both indoor and outdoor seating. 

The souk borders three Jumeirah hotels and a waterway, with amazing views of the Burj Al Arab Hotel. Entry is free, but there’s a charge for parking and abra-style water taxis.

Kite Beach

Dubai's Kite Beach
Visit Dubai

This isn’t just a place to lounge in the sun. With activities everywhere, you can enjoy the coastline while having a ball. Take a kite surfing less for a wind-powered glide. Run laps at the soft running track and feel the ocean air as you rack up the miles. If you’re with friends, try a playful game of volleyball in the sand. But remember, it gets pretty hot, sometimes over 100 degrees. So wear plenty of sunscreen and hydrate often.

Hatta Dome Park

Visit Hatta

Enjoy desert glamping surrounded by mountains, with abundant opportunities to explore. Dome tents are modern marvels, with a dome-like structure and amenities like WiFi, washrooms, fire pits and, BBQs, and terraces. The 15 tents are a short distance from the Hatta Wadi Hub, so if you’re feeling stressed by city life, they offer the perfect place to unwind. Watch the stars over the Hatta Mountain Range, and then visit a nearby food truck for regional cuisine.

Dubai: A sparkling desert destination

Robert Bock via Unsplash

Dubai’s appeal lies in its variety of attractions, whether in nature or in the heart of the city. Flying in the clouds with falcons as they screech through the sky is both unique and exhilarating. Visiting a traditional market offers aromas and sights that pique your senses and curiosity. Man-made wonders like Burj Khalida put you on a steel mountain above the city. There’s just so much to explore.

Many airlines, like United Emirates, American, and Qatar Airways, fly to Dubai. You can even score a direct flight from cities like Boston or Los Angeles. Since Dubai has the most luxurious airport in the world, it offers a nice way to relax after a long-haul flight. 

Before embarking, we’d plan a detailed itinerary to experience all the country has to offer. Instead of wondering where to go each morning, all you have to do is fuel up, head out, and experience this desert oasis.

