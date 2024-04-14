You won't mind airport delays at this luxurious airport

When planning a trip, you have a wide palette to pick from. Maybe you want to warm up by the ocean in Tulum, Mexico. Or if you want to enjoy soft turns under the California sun, a spring skiing pilgrimage to Lake Tahoe could be the choice. But in either case, you probably don’t give much consideration to which airports you’ll pass through. That’s understandable.

After all, airports are just a means to an end, a conduit to your eventual destination. But the truth is, they’re not all the same, and some stand out for their amenities and design. To that end, a recent study analyzed every airport worldwide and compiled a list of the best.

So, what’s the most luxurious airport in the world? Read on to find out.

These are the world’s finest airports

Like fine food or a picturesque vista, a luxurious airport enhances your trip. Stunning buildings, unique shops, and 5-star hotels make the journey as good as the destination. To find the best, AllClear Travel Insurance compiled every airport in the world, and then compared them across several metrics. Here are the results.

After tabulating every air travel hub, the company narrowed the list to those with 10 lounges or more. Then, the study considered the number of designer stores, 4-star and 5-star hotels, champagne bars, and caviar houses. Each airport received a weighted rating across those categories, for an “overall” luxury score out of 100.

So, which airport won out? Dubai International Airport shined, with a score of 83/100. With an on-site 5-star hotel, zen gardens, cinemas, a gym, abundant restaurants, and an outdoor swimming pool, the Middle Eastern aviation hub showed why it’s the fastest-growing airport in the world.

London’s Heathrow Airport — the busiest in Europe — was close behind at 82/100. Highlights included its collection of lounges and a wide array of luxury brands for purchase.

If you’re a design aficionado, Doha International Airport’s (73/100) aquatic-themed structures set the stage for a memorable layover. With a terminal shaped like a wave and interior spaces reminiscent of an aquarium, you can relax and unwind as if swimming in the Arabian Gulf. Additionally, there’s a strong selection of 4-star and 5-star hotels and luxury shopping for brands like Hermès and Mont Blanc.

Luxurious airports add to your travel experience

While typically an afterthought, airports can make a trip even more memorable. When you pass through one found in this study, instead of hours spent scrolling or reading, you can take in stunning spaces, shop at top boutiques, and stay at 5-star hotels. No more arduous travel time—just pure enjoyment as soon as the wheels hit the tarmac. So, when you’re planning your next getaway, remember that the journey is as important as the destination.

