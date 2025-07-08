Airport security just got easier with new TSA policy

While airport security is necessary, it can be a tedious process. After removing laptops from bags and emptying your pockets, you must untie and remove your shoes, then place them in a bin. Thankfully, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just announced a change to its shoe removal policy that’s been in effect for almost 20 years. Here’s what to know.

The TSA will phase out the shoes-off requirement

Beginning in 2006, passengers were required to remove their shoes. But according to ABC News, a surprise memo to TSA officers circulated last week, nixing the shoes-off requirement for every passenger, no matter the screening lane. Starting Sunday, the change will occur at many airports, with the ultimate goal of the policy rolling out at every airport soon. On the other hand, travelers who set off alarms at scanners or magnetometers will have to remove their shoes.

The no-shoes policy took effect five years after Richard Reid, referred to as “the shoe bomber”, packed explosives in his shoes on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami. The explosives malfunctioned, and passengers and crew members restrained Reid.

Prior to the announcement, only those in TSA PreCheck lines could keep their shoes on (most of the time). The change follows the TSA’s research into ways to move passengers more efficiently through security screening lines.

In a statement, TSA public affairs shared: “TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”