Passengers can soon fly American Airlines using the TSA’s touchless ID program

American Airlines AAdvantage members will be able to use Touchless ID at select airpots

American Airlines tail livery
American Airlines

Flying to destinations new and old brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. But going through airport security can throw a wrench in the process. Long lines, showing IDs, taking off shoes — all create a hassle before taking to the skies.

But the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new PreCheck Touchless ID program lets passengers avoid that, with facial recognition replacing a driver’s license and boarding pass. Soon, American Airlines AAdvantage members can use program, for a smoother, easier trip.

How TSA PreCheck Touchless ID works

American Airlines airplanes at airport
American Airlines

The TSA PreCheck Touchless ID program works by comparing a secure biometric template of a passenger’s face to a previously provided photo from a U.S. passport or visa. After a match takes place, travelers can move through an airport freely, no longer held up at checkpoints. 

To participate in the program, AAdvantage members must opt in to confirm eligibility, providing their AAdvantage number, valid U.S. passport information, and Known Traveler Number (KTN). Travelers receive a KTN when approved for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. 

According to American, the program will become available at select airports in the coming months. Members only have to enroll once annually and can opt out whenever they want. 

Kim Cisek, American’s Vice President of Customer Experience, said: ““We want to give our customers an easy experience while they move through every point of their travel journey, and the airport is a big part of that. Introducing this option will help customers move more seamlessly from the airport lobby through TSA security to enjoy the next step in their travel.”

