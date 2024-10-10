 Skip to main content
American Airlines offers deals to ski destinations across North America

American Airlines has bargain fares to mountain destinations

By
Teton Range, Wyoming
Teton Range, Wyoming Cristopher Maximillian via Unsplash

As a skier or snowboarder, you want to visit big mountains with abundant snow and challenging terrain. Alaska’s Chugach Mountains or Lake Tahoe’s Sierra Nevada offer both, but first, you’ll have to get there. 

American Airlines offers a comprehensive flight schedule, visiting destinations like Colorado, Utah, Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming. Not only that, but the carrier has some solid deals on its website right now, putting that bucket list trip within reach.

American Airlines winter schedule: From the Sierra to the Tetons

Sand Harbor Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Sand Harbor Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Paulius Dragunas via Unsplash

Wherever you want to ski or snowboard, American Airlines’ schedule has a good deal to get you there. As its website says, “We’ve got the network to get you to the best winter destinations this season. Take your winter adventures to new heights with flights to Alaska and some of the most popular ski resorts across the U.S.” Perusing the flights reveals pricing that lets you save money for lodging, meals, and passes.

We went through the schedule and discovered these appealing flights (round trip, economy):

  • Miami (MIA) to Vail (EGE): $339 from 1/1/25 to 1/8/25
  • Chicago (ORD) to Jackson Hole (JAC): $328 from 1/2/25 to 1/9/25
  • Seattle (SEA) to Juneau (JNU): $357 from 12/12/24 to 12/19/24
  • Dallas (DFW) to Reno (RNO): $357 from 12/3/24 to 12/10/24
  • Dallas (DFW) to Salt Lake City (SLC): $159 from 12/10/24 to 12/17/24
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Denver (DEN): $137 from 12/10/24 to 12/17/24
  • Philadelphia (PHL) to Montrose (MTJ): $388 from 12/17/24 to 12/24/24

There’s plenty more to sift through, though fares are collected over the past 24 hours and may be unavailable to book. Also, many deals are for early-season trips, providing a steep discount before winter. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
