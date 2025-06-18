 Skip to main content
This airline was just named the best in the world — for the ninth time

By
Qatar Airways A350
Qatar Airways / Qatar Airways

At the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Qatar Airways earned recognition as the World’s Best Airline for the ninth time. That’s more titles than any airline during the award’s existence, demonstrating the carrier’s continued excellence. 

Qatar Airways won several more awards

Qatar Airways A320
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways not only won the World’s Best Airline award but also took home honors in several categories, demonstrating its commitment to premium offerings. The carrier also won for World’s Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class Lounge (Al Mourjan Lounge – The Garden at Hamad International Airport), and was rated a Skytrax Five-Star Airline.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO, said: “This recognition is far more than an award, it is a celebration of the passion, precision and purpose that defines who we are as an airline. We are equally proud to have been named the Best Airline in the Middle East, to once again hold the title of the World’s Best Business Class, and to be recognized for offering the Best Business Class Airline Lounge experience globally.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented here today. As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being awarded again, quality consistency is clearly well recognised by customers when they vote for these airlines.”

The World’s Top 20 Airlines for 2025:

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Singapore Airlines
  3. Cathay Pacific
  4. Emirates
  5. ANA All Nippon Airways
  6. Turkish Airlines
  7. Korean Air
  8. Air France
  9. Japan Airlines
  10. Hainan Airlines
  11. Swiss Int’l Air Lines
  12. EVA Air
  13. British Airways
  14. Qantas Airways
  15. Lufthansa
  16. Virgin Atlantic
  17. Saudi Arabian Airlines
  18. STARLUX Airlines
  19. Air Canada
  20. Iberia
