Qatar Airways debuts tech-focused Next Gen suites

Next Gen Suite by Qatar Airways

By
NextGen Suite Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways introduced its Qsuite Next Gen at this week’s Farnborough International Airshow in England. The new suite — dubbed Qsuite 2.0 — takes comfort and technology to new levels, providing an ideal environment for work, relaxation, and dining. By 2025, the airline’s fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft will feature the new design.

Qatar Airways Qsuite Next Gen: A high-tech hideaway

QSuite 2.0 Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways

With its Qsuite Next Gen, Qatar Airways optimizes work-life balance, using industry-first tech and increased room. Whether performing work, taking a video call, or dining with friends and family, the space offers a peaceful, functional area for all passengers. Two designs — the Quad Suite and Companion Suite — offer tailored amenities suited to different traveler types. 

The Quad Suite now features first-in-the-industry movable 4K OLED Panasonic Astrova IFE screens. Passengers can move the screens to create a four-person productivity zone or to increase dining space. Privacy is also increased via digitally-controlled dividers, and bigger double and lie-flat beds ensure valuable rest. 

The two-person Companion Suite offers similar attributes in window aisles. Both suite types feature upgraded touchscreen Passenger Control Units for enhanced personalization, whether privacy controls or ambient lighting.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are excited to have finally revealed the long-awaited Qsuite Next Gen at the Farnborough International Airshow. Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar for its award-winning product, the Qsuite. We look forward to welcoming media and partners to our stand throughout the week to experience the future of business class travel with the World’s Best Business Class onboard the World’s Best Airline.”

 

