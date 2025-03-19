 Skip to main content
Air France introduces ultra-luxury suites with these amenities

Air France debuts La Première suite

Air France has announced new La Première suites aboard Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which will be introduced in spring 2025. Offering 3.5 square meters of space and five windows, the suites let travelers relax and enjoy the flight like never before. Additional amenities create a first-class inflight experience that embodies French elegance and art de vivre (the art of living).

Air France spent three years developing the La Première suite

The new La Première suite took Air France three years to develop and uses an adaptable layout, including a seat and a chaise lounge that transforms into a bed. The seat has three modes: takeoff, landing, dining, and relaxation. Close by are a console and table for dining or work. Across from the seat, the chaise lounge offers a place to recharge and relax, watch a movie, or read a book. When it is time for sleep, it converts into a bed, measuring two meters long and 75 cm wide.

The cabin offers bespoke luxury, with refined detailing, using the finest materials and manufactured by STELIA Aerospace in France. Examples include full-grain leather and soft wool and design input by SGK Brandimage and the Design Investment studio. Every passenger receives two 32-inch 4K screens, noise-canceling headphones, free Wi-Fi, USB-A and USB-C ports, and 110V/220V electrical outlets.

Additionally, travelers can adjust the suite via a touchscreen tablet. Adjustments include the inclination of the seat, chaise lounge, and bed, as well as the window shades and lighting. Entertainment options are also viewable via tablet. 

Four suites will be introduced gradually on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with the first aboard a plane named Épernay, set to fly to New York’s JFK Airport in spring 2025. Over the summer, more planes will join on routes to Singapore, Los Angeles, and Tokyo-Haneda.

