Air France renames “Premium Economy” to “Premium” to reflect upmarket offerings

Air France renames its Premium Economy cabin

By
Premium cuisine on Air France
Air France

To emphasize its upscale amenities, Air France will rename “Premium Economy” seating to “Premium”. The name change demonstrates the carrier’s luxurious yet affordable cabin option, which offers a curated experience, from comfy seats to Michelin-starred menus.

Air France Premium: Enjoy the best of France at 35,000 feet

Champagne on Air France
Air France

Air France’s renewed Premium cabins offer a high-end experience all around. Whether sampling French wine, enjoying a Michelin-starred recipe, or viewing a 4K resolution screen, passengers can unwind and enjoy in the sky.

Recommended Videos

On select Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft, the Premium Cabin offers a new seat that reclines up to 124 degrees, with a wider base for enhanced comfort. A new herringbone fabric improves softness. By the end of 2025, nearly 80% of the airline’s planes will have recliner seats.

Related

Every seat has a 13.3-inch 4K-quality Ultra HD touchscreen, with more than 1,500 hours of on-demand entertainment, emphasizing French offerings. Passengers can connect to the screen via Bluetooth and use their devices as a remote control or browse the catalog. USB ports allow a quick charge-up and available WiFi ensures a reliable connection.

The surroundings have a refreshed appearance, including new shades of Air France’s signature color, navy blue, and sky blue, which is unique to the Premium cabin. Additionally, red accents highlight the cushions, blankets, headrests, and more.

France has a reputation for fine cuisine, and Air France brings that to the skies. Upon boarding, travelers receive a glass of champagne (depending on flight schedule), and full meal service designed by the country’s best chefs. 

The “French-style” meal service includes snacks, a starter, an option of two hot dishes, dessert and cheese, all served with stainless steel utensils on eco-friendly tableware. For the menu, Air France turned to Michelin-starred Chef Frédéric Simonin. Since November 2023, he’s been designing meals for the airline, and regularly updates the recipes. 

Passengers can pick from delicious chicken with prune sauce, peas, red onion compote and asparagus tips, or try Trofie pasta bake with porcini mushrooms and asparagus (available on flights from Paris, Pointe à Pitre, Fort de France, Cayenne and Réunion). 

To bring his recipes to the air, Frédéric Simonin worked with renowned in-flight catering service Servair. The menu uses local, fresh, and seasonal produce, along with 100% French meat, milk products, eggs, and poultry. Seafood comes from sustainable fisheries.

For dessert, options include crunchy vanilla puffs, Paris-Brest and chocolate fondant. Those on flights over nine hours enjoy ice cream between meals, with two flavors available: vanilla or milk chocolate with caramelized almonds. The ice cream bars are traditionally made in southern France. 

There’s also a wide selection of beverages, whether hot or cold or with or without alcohol. A new menu of French wines and beers are on offer, besides champagne. In spring 2025, Air France’s Head Sommelier, Xavier Thuizat, will debut a redesigned French wine, spirits, and champagne list. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
