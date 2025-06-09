 Skip to main content
New technology offers US citizens seamless entry back into the country

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is expanding a new program, Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), which allows U.S. residents traveling internationally to have uninterrupted entry back home. The technology uses biometric scanning and high-tech software to clear travelers as they walk through the international arrivals area. Best of all, there are no application fees, memberships, or interviews.

The program is an even better alternative to Global Entry, which offers pre-approved, low-risk passengers a quick, smooth arrival back to the U.S. But even then, travelers have to stop at kiosks, and there’s a $120 nonrefundable application fee.

More details on Enhanced Passenger Processing

Orlando International Airport
Orlando International Airport

EPP rolled out nine months prior in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The trial produced excellent results, helping to lower passport control wait times by 25% for U.S. citizens. To use the service, passengers first have a photo captured by a tablet. After that, the technology compares the picture to visa or passport images saved by the CBP. According to The Points Guy, the process takes seconds.

Diane Sabatino, CBP Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner said: “It’s really a game-changer for us in how we welcome U.S. citizens back home to the U.S.” She added: “The entire process is touchless, it’s efficient, and it’s secure.”

In May, CBP added EPP at Orlando International Airport (MCO) and will now expand it to:

  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
  • Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
  • Dublin Airport (DUB) in Ireland, with passengers screened before flying to the U.S.
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

