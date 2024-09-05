DFW Forward plan expands Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Last week, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) began work on its $9 billion capital improvement plan, “DFW Forward.” The renovations will upgrade terminals, enhance roadways, add gates, grow amenities, and more. Since 1974, it’s the airport’s most significant capital investment.

DFW Forward: Modern design and amenities for today’s travelers

Central to the project is the rebuilding of Terminal C. The $3 billion plan calls for removing more than 400 view-blocking columns, raising the roof, and installing dynamic glass windows. Brand-new facilities, like lounges, restrooms, security checkpoints, and restaurants and shops, will also be included.

Beyond that, both Terminal C and Terminal A will receive double-loaded pier expansions. That will add four gates and 115,000 sq. ft. to the former and five gates and 140,000 sq. ft. to the latter. Like Terminal C, Terminal A will also receive upgraded amenities.

Alongside Terminal C’s initial renovations, the adjoining south parking garage will be totally rebuilt, with additional parking and modern technologies. That’ll help make room as the new terminal takes shape.

DFW Forward comprises over 180 projects, and more information will become available as they occur. Terminal C’s completion is set for 2030.

Sean Donohue, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “After 50 years of growth, innovation, and service to our community, a new era is now beginning at DFW. The incredible upgrades and expansions we have planned across the airport are going to reimagine the customer experience in many ways and provide the needed framework to support more historic growth in air travel to and from North Texas. As we grow closer to serving 100 million passengers each year, it’s time for DFW to enhance our remaining legacy terminal and imagine brand-new ones. The work in front of us is exciting, but it is going to be complex, challenging, and impactful as we continue to operate one of the world’s busiest airports.”