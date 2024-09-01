 Skip to main content
The most incredible places to visit in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas

By
San Antonio
f11photo / Shutterstock

With an area of 268,597 square miles, the gorgeous state of Texas covers roughly 7% of the entire United States. With such an enormous canvas, narrowing down your must-visit destinations may seem like a daunting task. But fear not– whether you are drawn to the bustling cities, historic landmarks, or enchanting natural wonders, Texas has something for everyone. These are just a few of the best places to visit in Texas, each offering its own unique flavor of Texan charm.

Austin

Austin Texas
justraveling / Pixabay

Austin, known as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” is a bustling city where country music thrives and live shows are always on the agenda. History enthusiasts can explore the stunning Texas State Capitol, while nature lovers can cool off in the refreshing Barton Springs Pool. Austin’s culinary scene is a delight, with legendary BBQ spots like Franklin Barbecue and Terry Black’s serving up mouthwatering dishes. The city’s nightlife is equally lively, with busy areas like Rainey Street and Sixth Street offering a range of bars, live music venues, and iconic food trucks.

Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park
nationsday21 / Pixabay

Once a remote and hard-to-get-to destination, Big Bend National Park has evolved into a must-visit gem in southwest Texas, attracting over 500,000 visitors annually. Covering the Chisos mountain range and a large portion of the Chihuahuan Desert, the park offers a stunning mix of landscapes. Visitors can enjoy scenic drives along hundreds of miles of paved and dirt roads or explore over 150 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy to challenging. 

The park’s peak season runs from November to April, when temperatures are most pleasant. For extended stays, the Chisos Mountains Lodge provides the only on-site accommodation, while camping options and nearby towns offer additional lodging choices.

Dallas

Dallas
TimUrban89 / Pixabay

Dallas, a dynamic metropolis in north Texas, is one of the best places to visit in Texas. The city is rich with attractions, including Dealey Plaza, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, and Klyde Warren Park, a green oasis in the heart of downtown. The Dallas Museum of Art offers a diverse collection of art, while the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden provides beautiful outdoor spaces.

Dallas truly comes alive during football season, with the Dallas Cowboys drawing huge crowds and adding to the city’s electric atmosphere. The city’s culinary scene is also notable, with a variety of acclaimed restaurants and diverse dining options.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg
jpatak48 / Pixabay

Founded in 1846 by German settlers, Fredericksburg is a charming town in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. History enthusiasts can delve into the past at the Pioneer Museum, showcasing settlers’ homesteads and artifacts. In the heart of the town square, Marktplatz features the Vereins Kirche, a replica of a historic 19th-century German church. 

Fredericksburg is also renowned for its wineries, with over 50 to explore. Notable vineyards include Becker Vineyards, known for its award-winning wines, and Grape Creek Vineyards, which offers beautiful views and a wide selection of vintages.

San Antonio

San Antonio
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

San Antonio is known for historical landmarks like The Alamo, but the city offers much more for visitors of all interests. The scenic River Walk provides a tranquil setting for a leisurely stroll along the San Antonio River, while Brackenridge Park boasts the San Antonio Zoo and the Japanese Tea Garden.

Families flock to San Antonio for its exciting attractions, such as Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio, which offer thrilling rides and marine life experiences. Additionally, the DoSeum, a hands-on children’s museum, provides interactive fun for younger visitors.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Guadalupe Mountains
Pexels / Pixabay

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, located near the Texas-New Mexico border, is home to eight of Texas’s ten highest peaks, including the iconic El Capitan. The park offers over 80 miles of hiking trails, with popular routes like Devil’s Hall and the Guadalupe Peak Trail. Visitors can marvel at the bright-white Salt Basin Dunes, witness the ancient fossilized reef mountains, and enjoy the lush grasslands. 

Planning is essential when visiting this area, as the nearest gas station is 35 miles away from the visitor center. There are no lodges within the park, so accommodations are limited to tent or RV camping. 

Galveston

Galveston TX
Delframir / Pixabay

Just a short drive from Houston, Galveston is a charming island city on the Gulf Coast of Texas. It’s famed for Moody Gardens, where giant glass pyramids house a variety of animals, including sharks and monkeys. Families can enjoy the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier with its thrilling rides and games or explore outdoor activities at Galveston Island State Park, such as hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing. For beach lovers, East Beach and Stewart Beach are top spots for sunbathing and relaxation. Additionally, the Strand Historic District offers shopping, dining, and Victorian-era architecture. 

South Padre Island

South Padre Island
David / Adobe Stock

South Padre Island is easily one of the best places to visit in Texas. This beautiful resort town boasts 34 miles of serene beaches along the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Known for its bustling spring break scene, the island transforms into a family-friendly destination for the rest of the year, offering affordable fun and numerous kid-friendly attractions.

Visitors can explore Sea Turtle Inc., a rescue center dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, or enjoy interactive exhibits at the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center. Water activities are abundant, including dolphin-watching tours, jet skiing, and parasailing. Schlitterbahn Waterpark provides a splash-filled adventure for all ages.

