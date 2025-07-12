 Skip to main content
A Clueless suite? As if! Beverly Hills hotel debuts iconic tribute

The Clueless Suite was designed to celebrate the iconic film's 30th anniversary

L'Ermitage BH Clueless Suite
Colleen O’Brien / L'Ermitage

Just in time for the 30th anniversary of Clueless, L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is rolling out the pink carpet with a dreamy, fashion-forward hotel experience that would make Cher Horowitz say, “Ugh, as if!” In partnership with Bloomingdale’s Century City, Paramount Pictures, the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau, and legendary costume designer Mona May, the hotel has unveiled The Clueless Suite, a nostalgic, over-the-top homage to the beloved 1995 film.

Available to book from July 12 through September 1, the limited-edition suite transforms 750 square feet of space into a stylish time capsule. Highlights include a yellow plaid accent wall inspired by Cher’s iconic first-day-of-school outfit, a neon “Carpe diem! Okay?” sign, fuzzy pens, and pop art touches straight out of a Beverly Hills dream. A Clueless board game, Polaroid camera, and a fully stocked glam closet curated by Mona May and Bloomingdale’s in-house stylists take the experience to the next level.

Guests fill out a pre-arrival style quiz, try on looks from a rotating wardrobe, and even get access to a white Jeep Wrangler convertible for cruising, Cher-style. Each stay includes a $100 Bloomingdale’s gift card, a Dior Beauty glam session, and a VIP styling appointment

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

“The Clueless Suite is our tribute to a story that redefined what it meant to be young, stylish, and unapologetically bold in Beverly Hills,” said Frédéric Zemmour, General Manager of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. “We are thrilled to partner with Paramount, Bloomingdale’s and Clueless costume designer Mona May to bring that energy to life, with a nod to the past and a wink to the future.”

How to book The Clueless Suite

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
Colleen O’Brien

Ready to channel your inner Cher? The Clueless Suite is available for bookings from July 12 through September 1, starting at $1,995 per night with a two-night minimum. Reservations can be made online through L’Ermitage Beverly Hills’ official website.

For those who want a taste of Cher’s world without going all-in, the hotel is also offering The Cher’mitage Experience, a signature add-on available with any suite stay. This stylish package brings all the fun of a sporadic Bloomingdale’s shopping spree to life, complete with Clueless-themed turn-down treats, a Polaroid camera, movie streaming, and a complimentary sunset toast at the hotel’s new rooftop lounge, Poza.

Perks from Bloomingdale’s include a $100 gift card, a personalized in-store styling appointment, a welcome mocktail from 59th & Lex (in-store only), and a glam makeup consultation or spa treatment with Dior Beauty.

The Cher’mitage Experience starts at $995 per night and must be booked at least two days in advance and coordinated through the hotel concierge.

