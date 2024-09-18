Hotels.com reveals the best secret hotel perks

When booking a hotel, you might expect the usual amenities: a cozy bed, free WiFi, maybe a complimentary breakfast. But what if your stay could offer so much more? Hotels.com has just launched its annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, revealing surprising services and unheard-of perks from over 400 partner hotels worldwide.

Hotels around the world are elevating the guest experience by offering truly unique and personalized perks that go far beyond typical amenities. Some of the coolest perks revealed in Hotel.com’s report include:

A 400-year-old Japanese garden at Hotel New Otani Tokyo The Main.

An in-room guitar concierge for guests at The Four Seasons Hotel Austin.

Very Important Pets services, including access to top groomers and a pet acupuncturist at The Sentinel Hotel in Portland.

A private guided tour of the British Museum at The Montague on the Gardens in London.

A personalized wine tasting experience in the cellar of Villa Gallici Hôtel & Spa in France.

How to get the most out of your room

Hotels.com also shared some clever ways to maximize the comfort and perks of your room, starting with small requests that can make a big difference. For example, by asking for a smoking room, you might score a room with a balcony. Similarly, requesting a higher floor often means quieter surroundings and more spacious accommodations, making your stay even more enjoyable.

If you’re staying at a Hotels.com VIP Access property, the benefits multiply, especially for Silver, Gold, and Platinum One Key members. These loyal guests unlock a host of perks designed to elevate their stay, with benefits like:

Potential room upgrades

Spa vouchers

Free breakfast

Food and drink extras

Additionally, One Key members can earn OneKeyCash when booking VIP Access properties, giving you rewards on future stays. By tapping into these simple strategies and taking advantage of secret hotel perks, you can easily get the most out of your room and enjoy a more luxurious experience.