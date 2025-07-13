 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Your suitcase is dirtier than a toilet seat — here’s the grossest spot

Your suitcase could be a germ bomb

By
Person sitting on stairs with a black rolling suitcase
Sun Lingyan / Unsplash

If you’ve ever hesitated to put your suitcase on a hotel bed, you might have good reason to be cautious. A recent study by InsureandGo reveals that your trusty travel bag could be a hotspot for harmful bacteria. The filthiest spot? The wheels, which harbor nearly 58 times more bacteria than a public toilet seat.

To uncover just how filthy our luggage gets on the go, a microbiologist swabbed both hard- and soft-shell suitcases at a busy airport train station. They tested two key spots on each bag, the wheels and the base, to see how much grime we might be dragging into our hotel rooms and homes.

Recommended Videos

The wheels emerged as the dirtiest part, teeming with bacteria like Staphylococcus (common skin bacteria), Serratia marcescens (often found in damp places like bathrooms), and even black fuzzy molds such as Aspergillus species. The study used sterile cotton swabs to collect samples, which were then grown on agar plates for five days to identify the germs.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Next in line for contamination was the suitcase base, carrying about 350 colony-forming units (CFU) per 3 cm². This spot often contacts dirty floors and picks up unwanted guests like Bacillus spores and black molds. Soft-shell suitcases showed even higher fungal growth than hard-shell ones, likely because fabric traps moisture and grime more easily.

Even airport luggage trolley handles aren’t clean: they carry 40 times more bacteria than a toilet seat, including Bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning, and Staphylococcus aureus, a common skin bacterium. With hundreds of hands gripping them daily, these handles are a surprisingly dirty part of your travel journey.

Keeping your suitcase clean

black suitcase next to potted plant
American Green Travel / Unsplash

Don’t panic, keeping those germs at bay is easier than you think. The microbiologist behind the study shared some simple but effective tips to keep your suitcase (and you) clean while traveling.

First off, avoid placing your luggage on the bed or table. Instead, use a luggage rack or keep your bag on the floor to prevent bacteria from spreading to surfaces where you eat or sleep.

After your trip, give your suitcase wheels and base a good wipe-down with disinfectant wipes to kill off any lingering germs. You can also get creative by using washable suitcase covers or even slipping shower caps over the wheels before bringing your bag indoors.

Don’t forget to wash your hands thoroughly after handling your luggage, especially before meals. And a final golden rule: try to avoid rolling your suitcase through obviously dirty areas. That means no dragging it into toilet stalls or muddy spots if you can help it.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This tiny U.S. state is the most chaotic place to drive, study says
Rhode Island came out on top
cars in traffic

Think your daily commute is bad? According to a new study, Rhode Island has officially been crowned the most chaotic place to drive in the U.S.

The team at eSpatial crunched the numbers using government data and real-time traffic insights, measuring every state across five key categories: traffic congestion, road satisfaction, pothole complaints, total road fatalities, and speeding-related deaths. After tallying it all up, tiny Rhode Island came out on top, or rather, the bottom, earning the title of America’s most stressful place to hit the road.

Read more
This Spanish region was just named Europe’s top wine tasting destination
Rioja, Spain comes out on top
Rioja, Spain

Wine lovers, take note. Rioja, Spain has just been crowned the top wine tasting destination in Europe for 2025, and it’s not hard to see why. The team at Quotezone put together their Vineyard Mini-Break Index by diving into the details that matter most for wine tourists, including winery tour costs, hotel prices, local weather, and international wine awards. The result? Rioja poured its way right to the top of the list.

Known as the largest wine region in Spain, Rioja boasts over 600 wineries and more than 65,000 hectares of vineyards. But beyond its sheer size, the region stands out for being surprisingly affordable. The average winery tour will only set you back about $24 USD, and you can snag a good bottle of wine for just $28 USD, making it a wine lover’s paradise that doesn’t break the bank.

Read more
Smoking near the Eiffel Tower could now cost you under France’s new ban
Think twice before lighting up in France
Eiffel tower during day

The image of a cigarette-smoking Parisian strolling along the Seine is quickly becoming more of a memory than a reality. France has just rolled out a sweeping new smoking ban that makes lighting up in many public outdoor spaces, including popular tourist spots like the Eiffel Tower, beaches, parks, and bus stops, illegal.

The new rules, which went into effect this week, are part of a nationwide effort to reduce smoking, especially in areas where children are present. France’s health ministry says tobacco must disappear from places where kids play and gather, a sentiment that most French parents, and the majority of the public, support.

Read more