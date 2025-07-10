Avoid the wait: The most and least delayed U.S. airports this summer

While summer is a great time to get away, many factors can lead to delays. Among them are overloaded schedules, crowds, and weather, which can make an exciting trip into an arduous journey. But there’s another factor that predicts delays: the airport.

Upgraded Points studied metrics from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to learn which airports (and airlines) are most likely to face summer flight delays. The study covered June through August in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Here’s what the data showed.

The most (and least) delayed airports

The analysis showed that, on average, 26.4% of flights were delayed from June through August. However, some airports performed worse than others, and the same held true for various airlines.

According to Upgrade Points, these airports faced the most summer delays:

Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) – 38.9% Midway International Airport (MDW) – 38.1% Orlando International Airport (MCO) – 34.7% Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – 34.2% Miami International Airport (MIA) – 32.9%

On the other hand, these airports were the most punctual:

Boise Airport (BOI) – 15.6% Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) – 16.6% Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) – 17.1% Kahului Airport (OGG) – 17.4% Portland International Airport (PDX) – 17.8%

The study also looked at airlines with the highest percentage of delayed flights:

JetBlue – 35.6% Frontier Airlines – 33.8% Southwest Airlines – 32% American Airlines – 31% Spirit Airlines – 30.5%

Further, the data showed which airline delays held the longest average wait times:

JetBlue – 29.6 minutes American Airlines – 26.2 minutes Frontier Airlines – 25 minutes Spirit Airlines – 21.5 minutes Allegiant Air – 20.1 minutes

The study shows that while summer travel delays might be unavoidable, choosing the right airport and airline could make your trip easier. That’ll ensure your vacation is a time to recharge, instead of a hassle.