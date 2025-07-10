 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Avoid the wait: The most and least delayed U.S. airports this summer

By
Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI)
Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

While summer is a great time to get away, many factors can lead to delays. Among them are overloaded schedules, crowds, and weather, which can make an exciting trip into an arduous journey. But there’s another factor that predicts delays: the airport.

Upgraded Points studied metrics from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to learn which airports (and airlines) are most likely to face summer flight delays. The study covered June through August in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Here’s what the data showed.

The most (and least) delayed airports

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

The analysis showed that, on average, 26.4% of flights were delayed from June through August. However, some airports performed worse than others, and the same held true for various airlines.

Recommended Videos

According to Upgrade Points, these airports faced the most summer delays:

  1. Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) – 38.9%
  2. Midway International Airport (MDW) – 38.1%
  3. Orlando International Airport (MCO) – 34.7%
  4. Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – 34.2%
  5. Miami International Airport (MIA) – 32.9%

On the other hand, these airports were the most punctual:

  1. Boise Airport (BOI) – 15.6%
  2. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) – 16.6%
  3. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) – 17.1%
  4. Kahului Airport (OGG) – 17.4%
  5. Portland International Airport (PDX) – 17.8%

The study also looked at airlines with the highest percentage of delayed flights:

  1. JetBlue – 35.6%
  2. Frontier Airlines – 33.8%
  3. Southwest Airlines – 32%
  4. American Airlines – 31%
  5. Spirit Airlines – 30.5%

Further, the data showed which airline delays held the longest average wait times:

  1. JetBlue – 29.6 minutes
  2. American Airlines – 26.2 minutes
  3. Frontier Airlines – 25 minutes
  4. Spirit Airlines – 21.5 minutes
  5. Allegiant Air – 20.1 minutes

The study shows that while summer travel delays might be unavoidable, choosing the right airport and airline could make your trip easier. That’ll ensure your vacation is a time to recharge, instead of a hassle.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

Editors’ Recommendations

KAYAK offers advice on handling summer travel delays
JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK Airport

Summer travel offers the chance to escape, soak up the sun, and let your worries drift away. You could take a direct flight from LAX to Melbourne, Australia, and explore the city’s art galleries and take in the sights at Great Ocean Road. Or, you could stay stateside and visit San Diego, take a surfing lesson, and try some fish tacos.

However, flight delays can hinder your summer getaway, adding stress to what should be a carefree journey. To help travelers smooth out any summertime travel strain, KAYAK compiled data and tips.

Read more
This is the most expensive tourist city in the U.S. — but travelers love it
A trip to Aspen comes with a price tag
Aspen Colorado

Travelers looking for a budget-friendly getaway may want to steer clear of Aspen, Colorado. According to a new study from GOBankingRates, Aspen ranks as the most expensive tourist city in the U.S., but visitors can’t seem to stay away. The study analyzed 91 top U.S. destinations, narrowing the list to 55 cities based on cost factors like airfare, hotel stays, and dining expenses for two adults over a three-night trip.

Aspen’s amazing mountain views, luxury resorts, and world-class skiing come at a steep price. The total cost for a couple’s vacation in Aspen averages $2,708, with airfare alone costing $1,341. Hotel stays run about $791, and meals will set travelers back another $510. Even a domestic beer in this upscale town averages $7.50.

Read more
The future of U.S. cycling starts here—and this team plans to take it all the way to the Tour de France
This team is betting on the future of American cycling
Modern Adventure Pro Team

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling isn’t just a new team—it’s a bold push to put American cycling back on the world stage. With a long-term goal of racing the Tour de France by 2032 and early backing from top-tier partners, the team is building a foundation for something bigger than results alone. We spoke with Luis Vargas, CEO and founder of Modern Adventure, about the story behind the launch, what sets this team apart, and why now is the right time to reimagine what American pro cycling can be.
Interview with Luis Vargas

The Manual: Luis, you’re best known as the founder of Modern Adventure, a travel brand rooted in transformation and meaning. Why launch a professional cycling team?

Read more