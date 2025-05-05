 Skip to main content
This is the most affordable week to travel this summer

Late August is ideal for traveling on a budget

Central Park
If you’re dreaming of a summer getaway without the hefty price tag, mark your calendar: the most affordable week to travel this summer is August 25-31. According to Skyscanner’s 2025 Smarter Summer Report, international airfare during that week averages just $763, making it the best-value window for U.S. travelers looking to stretch their budgets.

Skyscanner’s latest findings come as no surprise. With 88% of American travelers hoping to maximize every part of their summer, whether by extending vacation time, staying flexible, or visiting more destinations, cost-saving strategies are top of mind. In fact, more than half of Americans (52%) say they’re actively looking for ways to cut travel costs this season.

One major money-saving tactic? Timing. The study found that 84% of Americans are willing to shift their vacation plans to less expensive days or weeks. This likely explains why late August, when many children head back to school and demand starts to dip, is emerging as the sweet spot for summer travel.

Another tip: fly midweek. The report also revealed that Wednesdays offer the lowest average international airfare at $878.

When to visit summer’s most popular destinations

Tokyo, Japan
While August 25-31 is the most affordable week overall for summer travel, the best-value windows for individual destinations vary slightly, and they all fall in August. Skyscanner’s data pinpoints the ideal time to visit the world’s most popular summer spots without overspending. 

  1. Tokyo, Japan: August 18-24; average airfare: $613
  2. London, England: August 18-24; average airfare: $551
  3. New York, USA: August 18-24; average airfare: $193
  4. Rome, Italy: August 25-31; average airfare: $594
  5. Los Angeles, USA: August 18-24; average airfare: $165
  6. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: August 4-10; average airfare: $922
  7. Honolulu, USA: August 4-10; average airfare: $341
  8. Las Vegas, USA: June 30-July 6; average airfare: $163
  9. Tirana, Albania: August 25-31; average airfare: $602
  10. San Francisco, USA: August 25-31; average airfare: $139

